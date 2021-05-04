Amazon Prime Day sneak peek: Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Kindle and more on sale

If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day to snag deals on best-selling devices, then you could take advantage of the retailer's latest sale. In what feels like a special sneak-peak, the retail giant is offering fantastic discounts on a slew of Amazon devices which include the latest Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets, and an exclusive deal just for Prime members on the Echo Show 5.



For a limited time, Prime members can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $89.99 ($49.99). That's a massive 44% discount and only $5 more than the record-low price.

Amazon Echo Show deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $49.99. That's a $40 discount for the five-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.View Deal

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to ask questions, play music and videos, and control other compatible smart home devices. The compact smart display also allows you to make hands-free video calls with friends and family around the world with the Alexa app or compatible Echo devices. If you have privacy concerns, you can turn the microphone and camera off with a press of a button, and the built-in shutter lets you easily cover the camera.



You must be an Amazon Prime member to snag this deal, and if you're not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here, so you can shop this deal and upcoming Prime Day offers. We've included more Amazon device deals below, and while we predict to see lower prices during the official Prime Day sale (rumored to take place in late June), you'll still find impressive discounts if you're interested in snagging a bargain today.

More Amazon device deals

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - You can score a rare price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's latest sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $37.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A fantastic early Prime Day deal, you can snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $29.99 - only $1 more than the record-low Black Friday price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $74.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Prime Day price. Make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control your compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $189.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Our favorite pre-Prime Day deal is the best-selling Amazon Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $110. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - For a limited time, you can score a $35 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's latest sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.View Deal

