Amazon Prime Day probably won't beat this cheap Kindle Paperwhite deal

While Amazon Prime Day 2018 will be a great time to get a big discount on a range of Amazon's own devices, the Kindle Paperwhite hasn't been invited to the discount dance in the last two years.

That's a crying shame, as it's the best pound-for-pound e-reader around for the price. On the plus side, it's often discounted at other times of the year and today it's back to its excellent £89.99 price.

Kindle Paperwhite £89.99 at Amazon

You can save £20 today on the usual £109.99 asking price on the Kindle Paperwhite and we think this is the best price you're likely to see this side of Black Friday. In all honesty, it did drop to £79.99 last November, but that's not much help if you're looking for an e-reader to take on your holidays.

View Deal

These Kindle e-readers are fantastic for reading out in the sun too as the screen doesn't reflect light like the glass screens on tablets and phones. The Paperwhite is smaller than most books, but you can download thousands of them to it, so you don't have to worry about how many books you can fit into your suitcase.

The Paperwhite also has a back-lit screen (ideal for night-time reading), making it our favourite over the cheaper standard Kindle. But if you're feeling flush, maybe you'd prefer the waterproof Kindle Oasis? Whatever model takes your fancy, we've put together a guide for all the best Kindle deals.