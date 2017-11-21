Amazon now delivers SIM cards at your doorstep

E-commerce portal Amazon India continues to expand its operations in India. After partnering with several smartphone companies to sell their devices as Amazon exclusive in India, the e-commerce giant has now partnered with telecom operators in the country.

Amazon India has partnered with three telecom operators- While Airtel and Vodafone will provide postpaid SIM cards, users will be able to get international SIM cards from Lycamobile. Airtel and Vodafone are offering various tariff plans for users to choose from. Lycamobile on the other hand, is offering country based plans.

Airtel and Vodafone plans

India’s largest telecom operator, Airtel is offering four postpaid plans with monthly tariff of Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599. Vodafone is offering plans with monthly tariff of Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999. To purchase an Airtel postpaid SIM, you will have to pay a security deposit of Rs. 200 and for Vodafone, the deposit is of Rs. 15 only.

Lycamobile international SIMs

Lycamobile is offering international SIM cards for countries such as USA, UK, Italy, Australia, Hong Kong, Europe, Belgium, Austria and Portugal for now. The plans begin from Rs. 1,000 and they go as high as Rs. 4,850.

How to order a SIM card