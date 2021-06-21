Amazon gives you $10 back with this Prime Day gift card deal

Looking to save a little extra on top of the savings from the best Prime Day deals? You can score $10 credit for free thanks to this great Prime Day gift card deal.

Yes, you read that right. You'll get $10 Amazon credit for free just by buying $40 of Amazon gift cards for yourself or someone else. You'll only be able to claim this offer once per account, but if you're planning to spend $40 on something this Prime Day anyway, this could be a way to make a little extra back on your purchase.

Today's best Amazon gift card deals on Prime Day

Amazon gift card: Get $10 Amazon credit

This is a sweet Prime Day gift card deal that you'll absolutely want to take advantage of before it ends on June 22. Either buy $40 in select Amazon gift cards, or reload $40 credit to your own Amazon balance and in two days you'll receive your free $10 credit. Note that this only applies once per customer, and while supplies last, according to Amazon. View Deal

This Amazon Prime Day gift card deal is fairly simple. Either buy $40 of applicable Amazon gift cards for someone else, or top up your own account's balance by purchasing $40 and you'll get $10 extra in around two days. It's a shame it won't come soon enough to help you save even more on this year's Prime Day deals, but if you're planning to spend $40 on other deals, then you can at least earn a little back on your purchase.

Watch out, though. According to the terms and conditions, it looks like this bonus $10 credit will only be valid until August 7, 2021. That means you'll only have a little over a month to be able to spend it before you lose it. There are a few other caveats too, like you can't combine the credit it with other offers, and you can find them all on the official Amazon page.

