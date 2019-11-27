Amazon Fire tablets are at some of their best prices ever in this Black Friday deal

The big Amazon Black Friday sale hasn't even kicked off properly yet but with the company discounting its own devices in the US, you're now able to get the Fire 7 tablet for its lowest price yet.

Down to just under $30, the cheapest Fire 7 tablet is worth picking up as an ultra-affordable tablet, though it isn't going to give you the best tablet experience some may expect.

Amazon has also discounted other tablets in its range including the Fire Kids Edition models as well as the HD range that, while not as cheap as the Fire 7, are remarkably better specs wise.

Below you'll find all the best deals for Amazon's Fire range.

The best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Black Friday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you have kids that need a nigh-unbreakable tablet that won't break the bank, the Fire 7 Kids Edition should be at the top of the list. And, with this $40 off Black Friday deal, you won't even be bothered if your kids find a way to break it. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $129 $79 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is Amazon's awesome tablet that kids can get into. Not only does it feature robust parental controls, but it features a padded case that will stop it from getting destroyed when dropped. And, this $50 Black Friday makes it a great deal.View Deal

Not in the US? You'll find the best prices for the Amazon Fire tablets below.