Amazon Fire tablets start at $29 in epic early Black Friday deal

You'll be hearing about a number of Amazon Black Friday deals over the next seven days, but if you want to start the shopping season a bit early you should check out this deal that brings the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet down to just $29.99

The deal, which starts on November 22, is one of the first to go live and comes alongside another deal for the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Kids Edition - on sale for just $60 - that adds an extra layer of protection to the slab to make sure your investment is well-protected from accidents.

Fire 7 Tablet | $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $30 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you have kids that need a nigh-unbreakable tablet that won't break the bank, the Fire 7 Kids Edition should be at the top of the list. And, with this $40 off Black Friday deal, you won't even be bothered if your kids find a way to break it. View Deal

So why buy one of these tablets? While it's never going to rival the $799 iPad Pro 11, the Amazon Fire 7 is kind of the perfect entry-level tablet for people who aren't ready to make a big purchase. It's great for teens who are just getting started with technology and young kids... as long as you get the version with extra protection.

If you're someone who wants to peruse the occasional ebook, browse YouTube for hours on end, or online shop then this is the tablet you should buy.