Amazon's best deals: Save on the Instant Pot, Apple iPad, and Amazfit Bip

As we head into the weekend, we've rounded up this week's top deals from Amazon, which include a variety of best-selling tech gadgets. The highlighted deals include the most recent Apple iPad for $279.99, $10 off Amazon's Choice 4K Fire TV Stick, and the Cowin noise-canceling headphones for only $49.99.



Amazon's best deal this week is the popular Instant Pot Duo Plus, on sale for $79.99. That's a whopping $50 discount and the best price we've seen for this multi-use pressure cooker. The 6Qt pressure cooker replaces nine kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster. The popular pressure cooker can whip up a variety of recipes and foods that include everything from rice and eggs to cakes and yogurt. You can even ask Alexa for guided cooking and 750+ recipes.

Other Amazon top deals:

Apple iPad 9.7 (Latest Model) $318 $279.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the newly released 9.7-inch Apple iPad on sale for $279.99 at Amazon. The gold tablet features 32GB of storage and features up to 10 hours of battery life. Apply the coupon to see the discount at checkout. View Deal

Cowin E7 Active Noise Canceling Headphones $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Apply a coupon and save $10 on the Cowin E7 headphones that feature active professional noise canceling technology. The Bluetooth headphones offer a lightweight, comfortable around-ear fit and provide up to 30 hours of playtime.View Deal

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch $99.99 $75 at Amazon

An excellent price for a stylish smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip monitors your heart and tracks your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep. The smartwatch features 30 days of battery life and is on sale for $67.49.View Deal