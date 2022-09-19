Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India - A premium smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

Audio player loading…

Last week, Amazfit launched its premium round dial smartwatch Amazfit GTR 4 in India. Today, the company has launched the square dial counterpart of GTR 4 in India, the Amazfit GTS 4. It is priced at Rs. 16,999 and is up for pre-orders now.

Amazfit GTS 4 mini has been available in the Indian market for some time now, and this comes as its elder sibling and features a similar design.

Amazfit GTS 4: Pricing and availability

Amazfit GTS 4 is available in four different colours: misty white, infinite black, autumn brown and rosebud pink.

It is available on Amazon (opens in new tab) and Amazfit website (opens in new tab) in India. The watch is up for pre-orders on both platforms and will go on sale in September.

Amazfit GTS 4: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit GTS 4 has a square 1.75-inch AMOLED display on the front, one of the best in the segment. It is built well, with its sleek and metallic solid body and a one-piece aluminium middle frame.

Like Amazfit GTR 4, there is support for Bluetooth calling with this watch. It is a well-sought feature among smartwatch buyers nowadays. It also supports music playback through Bluetooth and can be saved in the memory. It can be played through the in-built speakers and also using Bluetooth earphones.

Amazfit GTS 4 supports more than 150 sports modes for fitness tracking. It auto detects strength training exercises and eight sports and supports live sports data broadcasts. Then there is support for an in-built dual band stand-alone GPS.

On the software side, the watch comes with Zepp OS 2.0. It boasts support for mini-apps and games and has more than 150+ watch faces for further customisation. It also supports always-on display and built-in offline Alexa.

Coming to the battery, Amazfit GTS 4 will run for eight days of continuous use. There is a new in-built battery saver mode to extend this battery life.

A priciey option?

(Image credit: Future)

Smartwatches have become popular gadgets in India, and the prices of smartwatches have decreased significantly.

This smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs. 17,000. That is quite pricey, considering that smartwatches such as Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are available for a similar price.

Also, the GTS 4’s predecessor Amazfit GTS 3 is available for Rs. 9,999. The significant difference between these two is the support for Bluetooth calling in Amazfit GTS 4, which GTS 3 doesn’t get.

Amazfit GTS 4 is a premium offering from Amazfit like Amazfit GTR 4, but it comes with all the features you need from a smartwatch at this price. Also, it currently comes with one of the most extensive lists of fitness tracking features in the segment. If you're in the market for one, it is one of the only premium choices in this segment to come with a square dial.