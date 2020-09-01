AirPods deals drop to fantastic prices in the latest Labor Day sales

The early Labor Day sales are upon us, and Amazon has graced us with some particularly potent AirPods deals this week. The AirPods Pro have had a hectic few weeks of price drops, but Amazon has just matched Verizon's hugely popular offer from last month. That means you can pick up the premium ANC earbuds for just $219 right now, with more savings available on cheaper AirPods available as well.

That AirPods Pro deal really is the star of the show here, but if you're shopping for second generation AirPods, you'll still find them discounted at Amazon. These prices have been around for a while, but the Labor Day sales are giving you another shot at picking up the standard-charging version for $134.95 and the wireless version for $169. That's a $20 - $30 discount depending on whether you opt for Qi charging (and we would at this price point).

We're rounding up all these AirPods deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap AirPods prices available right here on TechRadar. We're also rounding up the latest Labor Day sales from across the web if you're after more inspiration.

Not in the US? You'll find plenty more AirPods and AirPods Pro deals from across the world further down the page.

Labor Day sales AirPods deals

AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

Verizon reigned supreme with this $219 sales price on the AirPods Pro last month. However, Amazon has matched that now-expired deal, meaning the Labor Day sales are offering up another opportunity to take advantage of an excellent saving.

AirPods 2nd generation with standard charging: $159 $134.95 at Amazon

If you're after cheap AirPods, the standard-charging version of the second generation buds is the way to go. You're grabbing these fan-favorite true wireless earbuds for just $134 this week at Amazon.View Deal

AirPods 2nd generation with wireless charging: $199 $169 at Amazon

If you're looking to pack a little more tech into your AirPods, the Labor Day sales also include the wireless-charging version of the second-generation buds. You're saving $30 overall here.

More AirPods and AirPods Pro deals

If you're after more cheap AirPods deals, you'll find the lowest prices from across the web on both the wired and wireless version just below.

However, there are plenty of AirPods Pro deals available in the US, UK, and Australia right now. Our comparison chart below offers up all the cheapest prices on the web right now.

We're also rounding up all the best AirPods Pro deals and sales right here, but you can also check out the latest Beats headphone deals if you're after more Apple headphones. You'll also find plenty more offers in the Best Buy Labor Day sales.