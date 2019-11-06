After a kids tablet? Amazon's Fire range is already discounted ahead of Black Friday

Looking to get your little ones a tablet this Christmas? Amazon has already discounted its Kids Edition tablets significantly ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday knocking $40 off the standard price in the US.

This sale is just for those in the US at the moment, but it has seen the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet in a 16GB version drop to $59.99. That's usually $99.99 since it launched earlier this year, and it's a more ruggedized version of the standard Fire 7 tablet.

Then there's also the Fire HD 8 that comes with an 8-inch display and 32GB of space. It's $89.99 in the sale, which is down from the usual $129.99.

We may see these tablets tumble in price even further in the run up to the Black Friday period (plus we're likely to see discounts in other markets as well) but only time will tell if now is the best time to buy.

Amazon Fire HD 7 (2019) 16GB $ 99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Want to get your kids a cheap tablet in the run up to Christmas? The cheapest child-centric version of Amazon's Fire tablets has already been discounted by $40 and it may drop even further soon.

View Deal