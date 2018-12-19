Acer’s insane PC gaming ‘throne’ is now available in the UAE

Ever sat at your desk and wondered if your PC setup could be even cooler? Sure, you can chuck on some RGB lighting and maybe even a super-comfy gaming chair, but is that the best you can do?

Well Acer has decided to outdo everyone, with the launch of the Predator Thronos in the UAE. This insane gaming beast can support up to three 27-inch gaming monitors, and its steel structure stands at a whopping 1.5m tall. The chair can recline up to 140 degrees, and can also vibrate to reflect in-game action.

It naturally integrates best with Acer’s Predator desktop lineup, and several different models of the Thronos are available with different configurations. Just don’t be looking to rush out and buy one just yet – the starting price for this beast is a whopping AED 99,999.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Thronos will be available in the UAE from March 2019 with pre-bookings being accepted at Virgin Megastore at The Dubai Mall from 20th of December onwards.

The following three configurations will be available for purchase: