A simple trick lets you turn Telegram into a free unlimited cloud storage service

Developers at the open source project TeleDrive have come up with a simple trick to use the encrypted messaging service Telegram to provide users with free cloud storage.

In addition to offering unlimited file sharing and encryption, Telegram also has an API that developers can use to access the service's cloud storage feature. By leveraging the Telegram API, the developers at TeleDrive have devised a way to offer unlimited cloud storage to users.

To get started, you first need to log in using your Telegram account and link it with TeleDrive. From here, you're able to upload as many files as you want for free though there is a 1.4GB daily bandwidth limit along with a 2GB upload and download limit.

However, these limitations can be easily lifted by paying TeleDrive just $10 per year. With the company's free plan though, you still have access to all of the service's basic features with unlimited uploads and file sizes being the most useful. TeleDrive is also private by default since it uses Telegram's storage and all of your files will be saved in the Messages section of the app.

TeleDrive

While this is an excellent idea and could be useful for those that don't want to pay for cloud storage or cloud backup services, it entirely depends on Telegram continuing to provide access to its API to developers. If Telegram one day decides to limit or discontinue access to its cloud storage API, TeleDrive will cease to exist.

At the same time, while TeleDrive's website is free to use, the open source project still has its own server and development costs. Right now, the service is supported by sponsors but it plans to introduce ads on its website to help cover some of these costs.

Although all of the files uploaded to TeleDrive are private by default, you can also make them public and generate a URL so that anyone else can download one of the files stored in your cloud storage. You can also easily share these files with other Telegram users if you happen to know their usernames.

TeleDrive could be the perfect stop-gap if you're short on funds but if you're looking for an affordable cloud storage service, iDrive is very inexpensive for the amount of storage you get with your plan while you can also get a free Backblaze subscription when you sign up for ExpressVPN.

Via Lifehacker