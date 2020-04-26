Dell's XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $527 price cut

Upgrade your machine and save money with Dell's XPS 13 laptop that's currently on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $527 discount and the lowest price we've found for the powerful 4K touch screen laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the XPS 13 and a fantastic deal for a powerful touch screen laptop. We don't know how long Dell will have the laptop on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,826.98 $1,299.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $1,299.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.