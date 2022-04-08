3 and a half big iPhone 14 design changes that rumors have us excited for

Audio player loading…

We've been hearing non-stop iPhone 14 leaks and rumors, which is pretty curious because the phone is only expected to launch in September - months and months away.

But the spring showers of iPhone news has been good for one thing - it's given us an early indication as to what changes Apple could make from its last devices, the iPhone 13 family, when making the new quartet.

You're a busy person, so you don't want to wade through countless pages of iPhone 14 news to find out about the new devices. That's why we've come up with this list of three rumors which sound pretty likely - as well as one that's still quite up in the air.

The notch is off

The first is the most divisive - the notch could go.

The notch is the bump at the top of the screen that houses the front-facing cameras and Face ID sensor, you can see the iPhone 13 Pro Max's above. Most Android makers have been on a quest to reduce the amount of front-phone real estate that isn't taken up by screen, and it sounds like Apple could be joining in.

Since the notch takes a huge chunk out of the screen, lots of people complain about it - but it sounds like Apple could follow suit from Android makers by losing it, and instead using a punch-hole camera. You can see what this looks like on the Samsung Galaxy S22 below.

Leaks suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a pill-shaped one to hold multiple Face ID sensors, and a few brands like Huawei and Motorola have done something like this before. There may also be a smaller circular cut-out. It's a solution which cuts lots of the space out of the display, but not as much as a notch.

Note that most leaks suggest the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will still have a notch though.

Bigger rear camera bump

It sounds like the iPhone 14 camera bump will be bigger than the one on the iPhone 13 series, but for quite a good reason - it sounds like Apple will bump its 12MP main sensor up to a 48MP one.

Those pixels all need somewhere to go, which is why it sounds like the iPhone 14 camera bump will get the size increase. Rumors suggest the rear bump that houses the lenses will be both thicker and wider, while keeping the square shape.

This will be most noticeable on the Pro phones, which already have pretty big camera blocks, but perhaps the other cameras will get a downgrade to balance this out. This is another change that might only come to the Pro models.

Mini in the bin(i)

Pour one out for the iPhone 13 mini, because it sounds like Apple is pouring it... out of its iPhone range.

That's right, plenty of rumors say the iPhone mini is getting ditched, after just two years in the family. It's apparently getting dropped to make way for an iPhone 14 Max, which will have the same specs as the iPhone 14 (and therefore the same that the mini would have had) but be the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We get the thinking - this means that when you pick your new iPhone 14, you choose what size you want it to be, and what spec configuration you want it to be, and easily get handed one. You don't need to wrangle all the different specs and sizes of the devices.

And people who want the iPhone 14 mini could just get the iPhone SE (2022) instead, which is also a small and powerful iPhone. Sure, it's not great looking, but it's cheaper too.

Bonus point: a titanium phone?

An iPhone rumor from the distant past - by that we mean mid-2021 - suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models could be made of the super-strong metal titanium. It's worth pointing out that the iPhone 13 hadn't launched when we heard this.

A titanium iPhone would be incredibly strong against drops and knocks, as the metal is a hardy premium one - according to David Guetta you can shoot it and it won't fall (I think he was using it as a weird metaphor there though).

However a strong material comes at a high price, and we'd imagine a titanium iPhone would come at quite the premium - Apple does make titanium Apple Watches and they're the priciest of the lot.

Plus, although this was one of the earliest iPhone 14 design rumors we heard, it's actually the only time we heard it. All the other information we've discussed hear has been mentioned ad nauseam by loads of sources, so this seems a little bit dubious - that's why it's a bonus point.