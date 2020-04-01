25 free movies you can stream on Tubi in April 2020, including Total Recall

Maybe you've exhausted the best Netflix shows or watched all the best Disney Plus movies, and you want to try something else. Have you investigated the range of ad-supported free streaming services at your disposal, for example?

Pluto TV, for example, has 12 James Bond movies you can watch for nothing on demand, with commercials. It's well worth exploring if you want more entertainment without spending more on subscription fees.

Then there's Tubi TV, which you can download on your smart TV, PS4, Xbox, phone or tablet in the US, or simply watch through your browser. From April 1, you can stream 25 movies that are new to the service.

We've listed them below, and while they're not all winners (Airplane 2, Vin-Diesel-without-cars movie The Last Witch Hunter), there are plenty of films from the last few decades that are well worth checking out, including The Big Short, The Conjuring, Blood Diamond and the original Total Recall.

Tubi tells us it's got over 20,000 movies and TV shows to stream. It's an eclectic bunch, at first glance, but you'll find plenty to watch on here. The extremely fun South Korean horror movie Train to Busan is available to stream, as is Swedish cult movie Troll Hunter, along with Hollywood fare like Spielberg/Tom Cruise sci-fi flick Minority Report and Road to Perdition.

Here's the list of what you can watch in April on Tubi in the US:

New movies on Tubi in April 2020