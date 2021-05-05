2021 iPad Pro deals can already save you $200

Verizon's 2021 iPad Pro deals can already save you up to $200 on a 5G device this week, with some excellent monthly rates that offer up one of the first iPad Pro price drops we've seen on the new device.

You'll be paying $29.99 a month over a 30 month contract for an 11-inch, 128GB iPad Pro - which works out at $100 less than the full MSRP over the length of the term (was $999.99, now $899.70). Similarly, if you're after a larger device, a $39.99 monthly cost yields the same discount, dropping the price down from $1,299.99 to $1,199.70. If you have an old device to trade in you can also save an additional $100 with both of these offers as well.

These 2021 iPad Pro deals are offering particularly strong discounts considering the tablet isn't even on the shelves yet. Pre-orders opened for Apple's premium device at the end of April, with shipping on these particular offers set for late May.

Today's best 2021 iPad Pro deals

2021 iPad Pro 11-inch, 5G: Save $100 + $100 off with trade-in at Verizon

You can save $100 on your new iPad Pro if you opt for Verizon's monthly plan. The $29.99 cost per month works out at $899.70 over the full 30-month plan, which is $100 cheaper than the $999 MSRP of this cellular device. Not only that, but you can save an additional $100 when you trade in an old device as well.

2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 5G: Save $100 + $100 off with trade-in at Verizon

A 2021 iPad Pro on Verizon's 30 month contract comes in at $1,199.70 all together. That's $100 less than the $1,299.99 starting price of this 128GB 5G model. Plus, you can take another $100 off with trade-in as well. You'll be paying $39.99 a month here, with a 5G plan from Verizon on top.

More iPad deals

