10 best early Black Friday deals this week (Oct 13)

TCL 55-inch S4 S-Class 4K LED TV: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite offers over the Prime Big Deal Days sale was this TCL 55-inch 4K TV and it's still available for a stunningly low price of $269.99. A TV of this size for that amount of money is a fantastic buy. Plus, this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system. It's a solid option for your everyday viewing at an affordable price.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): was $309 now $159 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's competing sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $159 – making it the cheapest Apple Watch you'll find. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions such as activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. This one is going in and out of stock regularly, so best to move quickly to avoid missing out.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. There is a slightly upgraded newer version available, but it costs twice as much and effectively does exactly the same job, so we suggest snagging this for all your streaming needs.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart still has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 – the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2: was $1,348 now $999 at Amazon

Order your Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon this week to score yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 on the house. While you'll be waiting a while to get your devices (the earliest estimate is November 4th), you're saving a massive $350 with this particular bundle. Combining AI smarts and a gorgeous 120Hz display, the Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up to be a fantastic Android flagship – and one that will pair nicely with the Pixel Watch 2.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $379 now $279 at Amazon

The Bose 700 are five years old but are still the best active noise-cancelling headphones you can buy for nixing all that annoying background sound. Is this the best-ever price? No: but it's damn close as they only hit $269 once in December 2022. But, honestly, the Bose 700 are becoming harder to get hold of, and deals are as rare as pirate sea glass, so this is one to snap up now if you want some premium headphones at a great price.

Samsung 55-inch CU8000 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a high-end OLED or QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, especially now that you can grab this 55-inch model for $479.99. This 4K TV from Samsung packs in that solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, Samsung's smart Tizen operating system and features a sleek, slim design.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now when you apply the coupon on the product page. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This feature-rich Shark vacuum comes with the manufacturer's much-touted anti-hair wrap technology to reduce your time clearing the brush roll in busy homes. This is the cheapest it's been in almost three years, so it's a great buy for a cordless vacuum with anti-allergen capabilities, an impressive 40-minute run-time and a series of multi-tools for use around the home.