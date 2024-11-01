I'm a Black Friday expert and here's everything worth buying in Amazon's early sale

The best early Amazon Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

November has arrived, which means Black Friday deals aren't far off. In fact, Amazon has just launched a holiday sale with Black Friday prices on best-selling tech gadgets, appliances, home items, TVs, Apple devices, toys, and so much more.



There are so many excellent offers that it feels like Amazon's Black Friday sale is live, so I'm listing all the best deals worth buying. This is my seventh year covering Black Friday as TechRadar's deals editor so I've got a lot of experience finding all the best offers. I also regularly write about Amazon deals, analyzing prices on popular products from brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Keurig, Dyson, and Amazon's own brand of devices.



I compare today's offers to Black Friday deals because you can find record-low prices normally reserved for its official sale. A few examples include the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $329 (originally $429), Apple's iPad 10.2 on sale for $299.99 (originally $329.99), and the top-rated Roomba iRobot vacuum/mop combo on sale for an incredible price of $159.99 (originally $274.99).



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of the top Black Friday-like deals on OLED TVs, tablets, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and smart home devices. I'm updating this page throughout the day with all the top offers that represent outstanding value and will match what you see during Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Amazon early Black Friday deals: my 14 top picks

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Amazon has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance.

Ninja Foodi 10-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi air fryer is a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the 10-quart appliance on sale for a record-low price. The Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket air fryer that can quickly prepare multiple foods simultaneously and has six versatile cooking programs.

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

A whopping 42% discount brings Shark's excellent stick vacuum cleaner down to its lowest-ever price in this pre-Black Friday deal. The internal technology is ideally suited for grabbing all that hard-to-get-up pet hair that can ruin a carpet or look unsightly on a hard floor.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

These premium Bose headphones offer the best noise cancellation you can buy with rich and energetic sound quality, and they're a fantastic pickup at this record-low price. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review highlighted the only real downside as the below-average battery life (even though it's still a respectable 24-hour), but that's worth living with to get a super-comfortable and top-performing pair of cans.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Another Black Friday best-seller is Keurig's K-Express coffee maker, on sale for $59.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

One of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $274.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums are always a popular Black Friday category, and Amazon has this Roomba vacuum/mop combo on sale for an incredible $159.99. The Roomba vacuums and mops in one pass and features a special brush for edge cleaning so dust can't gather. Today's deal is a record-low price, and I can't imagine it will drop further during Black Friday.

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,897.99 at Amazon

Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price of the 55-inch model down to $1,899.99, which is a $700 discount and a record-low price.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a huge 51% discount on the Beats Studio Pro, bringing the price down to a record low. They're gorgeously looking, easy to use, and have good sound (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is an excellent pre-Black Friday deal.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99 - that's an impressive 44% discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals so that you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a new record-low price at Amazon, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. This is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market, considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. You get a great chipset, battery life, and display, and this price also brings it to the usual price for the older M1 model.

Oral-B iO3 Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Black Friday is one of the best times to find discounts on pricey electric toothbrushes, and Amazon has the top-rated Oral-B iO3 on sale for just $59.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The Oral-B iO3 features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $235 at Amazon

Released in June, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the perfect Android smartwatch, and it's already on sale for a record-low price at Amazon. The Samsung watch features 32GB of onboard storage, AI, health tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and more.