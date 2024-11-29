I've tracked Black Friday deals for nearly a decade and these are the best offers I'd buy today

Black Friday 2024: all the best deals (Image credit: Future)

It's officially Black Friday and the biggest sales event of the year is fully underway with hundreds of deals available to Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more. I've searched through all of these and hand-picked only the very best Black Friday deals I've seen today.

Flashy savings of up to 80% off may sound nice, but I've used my eight years of experience covering Black Friday as a deals editor to uncover genuinely good offers. I've checked price history, considered value for money, and drawn upon the expertise of the full TechRadar team to highlight the top-rated products that are actually worth buying.

What do I rate at this very moment, then? Well, a clear standout is this Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for $2.99 a month – that's a saving of almost $100 over a year-long membership.

My other top picks include this whopping $220 saving on the Dyson Digital Slim at Best Buy, a new record-low price for the latest MacBook Air at Amazon, and the opportunity to get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for as little as $499.

I'll keep updating this page with more of this year's Black Friday sales throughout the day so do check in regularly for the latest news. Also, look out for guest appearances from the TechRadar team as they share expert advice on the Black Friday deals they'd buy this year.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads): was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus

Both Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 a month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month, representing a saving of more than 72% on an annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. The offer ends on December 3.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is almost unheard of so this is up there as one of the top offers in the Best Buy Black Friday sale for me. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time since launch this Black Friday. Previous versions have been reduced to under $100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the Black Friday sale. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $250 discount brings this top-rated laptop down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the M2 was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (512GB): up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $350 off upfront at Samsung

The official Samsung Store's cell phone deals for unlocked devices are strong all year round but this week's Black Friday deal just takes it up a notch further. Right now, for example, you can either choose between a record-breaking trade-in rebate of up to $800 or an upfront discount of up to $350 - both incredibly strong considering these deals. Oh, and if that wasn't all, then Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB on the house.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Sony PlayStation 5: was $499 now $424 at Walmart The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. There are also Fortnite-branded bundle options if you prefer to get some extras with your console.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

