I've tracked Black Friday deals for nearly a decade and these are the best offers I'd buy today
These are all of the top Black Friday sales available now
It's officially Black Friday and the biggest sales event of the year is fully underway with hundreds of deals available to Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more. I've searched through all of these and hand-picked only the very best Black Friday deals I've seen today.
Flashy savings of up to 80% off may sound nice, but I've used my eight years of experience covering Black Friday as a deals editor to uncover genuinely good offers. I've checked price history, considered value for money, and drawn upon the expertise of the full TechRadar team to highlight the top-rated products that are actually worth buying.
What do I rate at this very moment, then? Well, a clear standout is this Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for $2.99 a month – that's a saving of almost $100 over a year-long membership.
My other top picks include this whopping $220 saving on the Dyson Digital Slim at Best Buy, a new record-low price for the latest MacBook Air at Amazon, and the opportunity to get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for as little as $499.
I'll keep updating this page with more of this year's Black Friday sales throughout the day so do check in regularly for the latest news. Also, look out for guest appearances from the TechRadar team as they share expert advice on the Black Friday deals they'd buy this year.
Today's top 10 Black Friday sales
- Amazon: up to 70% off everything
- Best Buy: TVs, laptops & tablets from $59.99
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $299.99
- Hulu: $0.99 per month for one year
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,250 off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: up to 50% off tech, clothing & toys
- Walmart: cheap TVs, gaming & MacBooks
- Wayfair: 80% off furniture & decor
All Black Friday sales (US)
Start Date: Live Now
The Amazon Black Friday sale is one of the biggest of the shopping season and it kicked off last week. Some of the best deals I've seen include up to 68% off TVs, headphones, laptops, gaming, Kindles, and smart home tech.
Start Date: Live Now with new deals
I've been following Best Buy's Black Friday sale since it started earlier this month and the retailer's doorbuster deals are the highlights. Don't miss record-low prices on Dyson vacuums, MacBooks and TVs.
Start Date: Live Now
The Walmart Black Friday sale runs from now until December 2. I think 50% off a Walmart Plus membership is an excellent scoop, while the other best deals are on Apple Watch, AirPods, toys and games consoles.
Start Date: Live Now
I've found 50% off video games, up to $200 off Apple devices, and TVs from $179.99 in the Target Black Friday sale. There are also large reductions on appliances, toys, clothing, home decor and gifts.
Start Date: Live Now
I've found shopping direct from Samsung is the best if you have an existing phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade in. Doing that can save you up to $1,100 on the S24 Ultra, Tab 10 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more.
Start Date: Live Now
The Dell Black Friday sale has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this year with Inspiron and XPS devices from $229.99. There are also big savings of up to $800 on Alienware gaming desktops and laptops.
Start Date: Live Now
Hulu's ad-supported tier is normally priced at $10 a month, but in this year's Black Friday sales, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. There's also a bundle with Disney Plus for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. If you can put up with the commercials then it's a huge saving for a year's subscription.
Start Date: Live Now
The best Max Black Friday deal is back for Black Friday. It's the same offer as last year which drops the price of its Standard with ads plan to $2.99 a month for the first six months. Better still, this 70% saving is available to both new and returning customers.
Start Date: Live Now
I recommend B&H Photo as the place to go for deals on cameras and drones this Black Friday as there are big reductions of up to $600 on Canon, Sony and DJI. It's also good for Apple tech, with up to $250 off iPads and MacBooks to match the low prices at other retailers.
Start Date: Live Now
Massive savings of up to 75% are available on cameras, laptops, drones and more tech at Adorama. It's the place I'd go for the best offers on popular products from DJI, Sony, Canon, Apple, and more.
Start Date: Live Now
We'll take any chance to save on premium vacuums, hair care products and appliances from Dyson given its tech is more expensive compared to its competitors. It can be worth paying the extra, though, to secure some solid tech – especially when there are savings of up to $250.
Start Date: Live Now
You can save up to 55% off Shark vacuums, robovacs, beauty products, and more for Black Friday. We feature many of the manufacturer's items in our buying guides in these categories so today's sale is a great opportunity to get a huge saving on top-rated tech.
Start Date: Live Now
A free iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch and iPad sounds like a pretty wild deal to me – and that's what you can get at Verizon this Black Friday. Of course, there is a caveat: it requires you to trade in and pay for the relatively pricey myPlan. And the extra devices need service plans, too. But, that's still a lot for the money.
Start Date: November 29
It won't have the cheapest prices, but when the Apple Black Friday sale starts tomorrow at the official store you can get a gift card of up to $200 when you buy an eligible product. This includes the iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.
Start Date: Live Now
The headline saving of up to 80% off at Wayfair is huge. It applies to all sorts of categories, including rugs, lighting, mattresses, furniture, and more. So it's a good time to shop for a big purchase like a new sofa or just a lovely cushion to go on one.
Start Date: Live Now
Shopping for major appliances or tools this Black Friday? Home Depot has up to 40% off, as well as massive savings of up to $1,000 on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more right now. Some doorbuster deals are in-store only.
Start Date: Live Now
There are two sides to the Lowe's Black Friday sale. The first is savings of up to 50% off major appliances, plus an additional 10% off select goods. Elsewhere you can find up to 25% off Christmas decor.
Start Date: Live Now
The Saatva Classic remains at the top of our best mattress guide and you can now save up to $600 in the Black Friday sale. Our Saatva Classic mattress review highlights why it's rated so highly with its hotel-style luxury when sleeping on it.
Today's best Black Friday deals
Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads): was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus
Both Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 a month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month, representing a saving of more than 72% on an annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. The offer ends on December 3.
This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.
Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is almost unheard of so this is up there as one of the top offers in the Best Buy Black Friday sale for me. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.
Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time since launch this Black Friday. Previous versions have been reduced to under $100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the Black Friday sale. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $250 discount brings this top-rated laptop down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the M2 was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy S24 (512GB): up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $350 off upfront at Samsung
The official Samsung Store's cell phone deals for unlocked devices are strong all year round but this week's Black Friday deal just takes it up a notch further. Right now, for example, you can either choose between a record-breaking trade-in rebate of up to $800 or an upfront discount of up to $350 - both incredibly strong considering these deals. Oh, and if that wasn't all, then Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB on the house.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. There are also Fortnite-branded bundle options if you prefer to get some extras with your console.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
LIVE: Latest Updates
I've had a Surface Pro since the sixth iteration of the laptop/tablet hybrid and I'd happily recommend it to anyone interest. It's a superb device that's equally as capable as a laptop for tablet with the added convenience of a touchscreen for easier browsing and navigating apps.
The series has often had its struggles but the latest Surface Pro 11 is easily one of the best iterations yet. This configuration has a powerful and efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD - all for a record-low price of $899 at Best Buy.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
When I first saw this $220 price cut on the Dyson Digital Slim when it launched as part of Best Buy's doorbuster deals earlier in the month I thought it was too good to be true. It's almost unheard of to get a Dyson vacuum for under $250 but trust the Black Friday sales to shatter all expectations and throw up what I think is one of this year's best-ever deals.
The Dyson Digital Slim has only just been released so we haven't had an opportunity to test it ourselves, but the specs put it on a similar level to the Dyson V8, which is a solid all-around vacuum for most pet-free homes. That makes the entry-level vacuum a huge steal over Black Friday.
Dyson Digital Slim: was
$499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy
If you want to know what's caught my eye so far and already proving popular with our readers, it's this Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a massive saving of almost $100 on your membership for two top streaming services with some excellent shows like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and The Handmaid's Tale.
Good morning and I hope you all had a very happy Thanksgiving. If you're settling in for a chilled day then I'm here to bring some calm to the Black Friday chaos by searching through the sales and hand-picking the very best Black Friday deals.
As someone who's covered Black Friday for nearly ten years now, I've seen that this one has been the longest so far with many sales kicking off at the start of November and running all through the month. That means many deals have already been live for some time, but you can still score some excellent bargains on a whole host of top-rated tech.
I've picked out some of the best Black Friday sales for you to browse through right here, as well as the headline deals from the retailers you don't want to miss.
I'll continue adding more today and across the weekend as the event rumbles on. I'll also share individual deals recommended by TechRadar's team of expert reviewers on products such as laptops, TVs, headphones, vacuums, and more that they've tested and think are worth buying this Black Friday.