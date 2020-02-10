Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings the S Pen out of its business-class roots as it seeks a new and young audience with fun to use stylus features. Even artists will be impressed with the ease through which they can create, draw or sketch on a pocket-sized device. Priced starting at Rs 38,999, the Note 10 Lite is an exciting phone and brings something new to the table.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range now seems complete with the addition of the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite that was recently announced in India. The Note 10 Lite seeks to get away from the business class segment which the lineup is known for, in an attempt to be more millennial-friendly.

However, don't let the 'Lite' tag fool you into thinking that it's a toned-down version of the Note 10 flagship, because it is anything but that.

The S Pen stylus has been an intricate tool for the Note range of smartphones by Samsung and the Note 10 Lite continues that tradition. But due to its more affordable nature, the phone now appeals to a wider audience consisting of millennials and creative folks.

We have been using the Note 10 Lite for more than a week now and here's what we think about it.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes priced at Rs 38,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM variant retails for Rs 40,999.

It is being offered in three colours-- Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red and is available across major online and offline retailers.

Design and Display

Samsung chose a Glasstic (Glass + Plastic) shell for the Note 10 Lite which gives it a certain heft as it weighs 199 grams and is 8.7mm at its thickest point. The phone feels solid in the hand and doesn't give you the feeling of holding a lightweight, plasticky phone. Though it can still prove to be an uneasy phone to hold for those who prefer smaller and compact phones.

The chassis is made out of aluminum and holds the display, back panel and S Pen in position for ergonomic handling and is also durable for daily wear and tear. Having said that, the Note 10 Lite misses out on dust and water resistance, so make sure you don't take it near poolside.

We used the Aura Glow colour variant for this review which gives a vibrant gradient effect when exposed to different intensity of lights. People who end up buying the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have a hard time keeping the highly reflective rear panel of the phone free of smudges and fingerprint marks.

There's a rectangular camera module positioned at the top corner on the back which is home to three sensors accompanied by a flash. This is perhaps the biggest update in terms of design as the phone abandoned the vertical camera module in lieu of a more obtrusive design, something which has become a common sight across premium phones.

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy S phones are also rumoured to feature multiple camera setups housed within a rather prominent rectangular housing, so maybe this is Samsung's way of keeping its latest phone in line with design changes so they don't look dated.

On the right edge are volume controls with a power button which doubles up as the Bixby button, while the left edge has a SIM card slot. On the bottom, there's a 3.5mm earphone jack situated next to a USB Type-C port, speaker grills and the S Pen slot.

Coming to the display, the Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, is near bezel-less and certified for HDR playback. There's an on-screen optical fingerprint sensor built into the display for secure access.

The screen can get pretty bright and reproduces vibrant colours which makes it an ideal device to watch videos and play games on. It is a flat screen and doesn't curve around the edges like its premium siblings. So, yes there are compromises that the Note 10 Lite has to make, the other one being a Full HD+ resolution. It's subjective and we would rather have a high refresh rate screen instead.

The punch hole cutout in the top center isn't prominent and blends in with the wallpapers well.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is well-built, feels premium in hand and the display is just fine for watching movies or TV shows as it is for gaming and doodling. We liked the Aura Glow colour variant but would've loved to see water and dustproof certification for the phone as well.

S Pen features

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the S Pen is the soul of the Galaxy Note range of phones. It has been improvised year after year and the latest one features Bluetooth connectivity and has a 0.7mm tip with 4,096 pressure levels giving it more precision than ever.

S Pen comes with its usual set of features like Air Command, Air Actions, on-screen notes, doodle, remote control functions built into Gallery, Media and Camera apps, among others.

Some of the AI-based functionalities include AR Doodle that lets you draw over a face and constantly tracks with an option to create videos. Next, there's Live Message which lets you put a handwritten message on an image or video, leaving space for your creativity in sending those "good morning" messages. All of these tools and features are pretty good when it comes to handling your virtual life and gives you an edge over others.

You can also jot down things using the S Pen and the handwriting can instantly be converted into text, and that is really handy for users associated with writing professions like journaliists. With the S Pen, you can hover it over a text you're reading for translation in real-time, cutting down on the ergonomics of having to cut and paste the text in Google Translate.

The S Pen features are baked into the phone to such an extent that it feels like an inherent part and using the phone without it is like questioning its existence. Screen Off Memo lets you write on the phone just as you would on notepad without the need to even turning on your screen. There's both ingenuity here as well as a solution for a modern problem.

Bringing the S Pen equipped Note 10 Lite to an affordable price range opens up a plethora of possibilities for budding artists and doodlers-in-chiefs. Suddenly, you can use apps such as Autodesk Sketchbook and Illustrator Draw to produce high-quality graphics and art that isn't really possible on any other sub-Rs 40,000 smartphone. And it only takes 199 grams of space in your pocket!

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite uses a triple camera setup consisting of a primary 12MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera tucked away in the punch-hole notch.

These cameras support Optical Image Stabilization for steady pictures and videos. It even has a Super Steady mode which reduces vibrations from video clips and you can also edit the video with different transitions right from the phone. The S Pen comes in handy for such tasks such as navigating the timeline while editing a video.

While the primary lens misses out on dual apertures from Note 10 (a tradeoff due to the pricing it seems), it performs decently in both natural and artificial lighting conditions. Pictures taken from the Note 10 Lite had cooler colour tones but retained a balanced amount of sharpness and dynamic range.

The ultra-wide and telephoto lenses make good looking pictures and if you know a bit or two about composition, you'll have a great time playing with the ultra-wide mode. However, the pictures from both these cameras lose out clarity when you zoom to look at the finer details. The edge distortion can also be seen prominently in low-light pictures along with a lot of grains.

The night mode does improve night-time photography with bright and detailed pictures, but we also noticed a bit of over-processing every now and then. The trick is to keep the exposure in check but even then it could take a couple of tries to get there. But overall, it's fun using the camera on this phone.

The cameras can record at upto 4K @ 60 fps and Full HD @ 240 fps slow motion and the OIS does a good job of keeping everything steady. The videos made in daylight turned out to be decent but in low-light situations, the camera suffers at the hands of grains. Other modes such as hyperlapse and timelapse are also good as the camera sensitivity reduces the shakes in videos.

For selfies, the 32MP camera does a fair job at taking pictures in natural light however here again we noticed that the optimization algorithms over-processes and softens the face in the picture.

Having said that, the camera system on the phone is as versatile and as good as the one on the flagship model. Sure there are trade-offs, but it's also half the price!