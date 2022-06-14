OnePlus Nord Buds review

The OnePlus Nord Buds will not disappoint you with its performance out of the box. Though some tweaks are required to get the best out of the buds. It offers a good battery life and also comes with flagship-level charging technology. While the case could have been slightly better designed, the earbuds look good. It fits perfectly in the ear and offers passive noise cancellation. While the company is providing a Dolby Atmos experience at budget prices, Nord smartphone users are left out of this.

One-minute review

OnePlus’ Nord series is targeted toward consumers who want a more affordable experience of the company’s products. You get a balance of premium and budget features at a reasonable price point. And the OnePlus Nord Buds get it right in some of the features.

The OnePlus Nord Buds provide a surprisingly good audio quality. The out-of-the-box experience of the TWS earbuds will not disappoint you in any way. But if you want more control over the quality of your experience, you’ll still be able to change the EQ settings at any time.

The design of the earbuds is subtle and it fits perfectly according to the contour of your face and the stems don’t protrude from the ears. The microphone also performs well. Though, I do feel that we could have seen a better design for the case.

The battery life on the OnePlus Nord Buds is good making it a good choice to consider for anyone on the lookout for a budget true wireless earbuds. We would like to remind our readers again to refrain from using TWS earbuds for extended periods at high volumes.

Some of the features like fast-charging compatibility and IP55 water and sweat resistance add to the good side of the product, but there is one glaring downside. Dolby Atmos is available at an affordable price but is incompatible with Nord series smartphones - which is bizarre, to say the least.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds are priced at Rs 2,799 and are available for purchase on Amazon as well as the company’s online store. You get a choice of two colours - Black Slate and White Marble. If you’re not a fan of devices which can be subject to a smudge fest or is a fingerprint magnet, the former is a better choice.

Design and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Sachin George ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Sachin George ) Image 1 of 2

The design of the budget TWS from OnePlus will be addressed in two parts - the earbuds themselves and the charging case. The earbuds are well designed and are very lightweight. The ergonomics of the ear tips ensure it fits well in the ears and doesn’t protrude out a lot. It is minimal and simple in terms of features as well.

You get touch-capacitive sensors at the top section of the stems. These are pretty sensitive and will respond at the slightest touch. Changing tracks, pausing or resuming your songs and also invoking Google Assistant are some of the actions supported. Furthermore, you can change the functions through the Settings page in the Bluetooth menu. The noise cancelling microphones are located at the top of the stem while the bottom one is the primary mic for calls. We’ll get to their performance at a later part of this review.

Now, coming to the charging case, it's not as ergonomic as the earbuds they hold. They have sharp edges unlike other competing brands or their own Buds Z2 that’s more compact. The bigger issue would be the finishes on both the available colours. The White Marble is a glossy mess of smudges and fingerprints, unlike the Black Slate model which is better to handle.

The battery life is also great and like all OnePlus products, the red cable Type-C fast charging tech is always there for a quick refill. It comes with a 480 mAh battery within the case. Each of the earbuds gets a 41 mAh battery. The back of the charging case comes with a Type-C port for fast charging and a pairing button. The OnePlus Nord Buds provides 7 hours of playback and will provide a combined 30 hours of playback support with the charging case. With Flash Charge, you can charge the case and the earbuds for 10 minutes to get a quick 5-hour playback support.

Setting up the OnePlus Nord Buds is simple. If you own a OnePlus smartphone already, you’ll be able to manage the audio profiles directly from the Settings app. For non-OnePlus branded devices, you can install the Hey Melody app. The interface remains mostly the same.

Nord smartphone users don’t get support for Dolby Atmos, so the settings page won’t list it. We reached out to the brand to understand if this was due to a software or hardware limitation. At the time of publishing this review, we didn’t receive an update on this. Other OnePlus flagship device owners need not fret. The TWS earbuds add support for Dolby Atmos from the OnePlus 7 onwards to the latest OnePlus 10 Pro.

Luckily, if you ever decide to get one of their flagships at a later date, then you’ve saved yourself another purchase already.

The Nord Buds are also rated for IP55 water and sweat resistance. It also supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Quick pair makes it convenient to connect to Android devices. We didn't face many issues in connecting to Windows or macOS too.

Audio performance

(Image credit: Future / Sachin George)

For a budget TWS, the OnePlus Nord Buds do sound good. The earbuds come with a 12mm titanium audio driver. By default, the earbuds are set to ‘Bold’ audio profile in the Settings. And I never needed to change them when watching movies or listening to songs. The mids were balanced, the highs clear and the bass was not too imposing.

The volume levels of the OnePlus Nord Buds are also fairly loud. As the earbuds provided passive noise cancelling, there was no need to go beyond 60% volume.

The call quality was good and parties on the other end of the call were able to hear our voice clearly. It did occasionally capture background noises, but that’s just how affordable TWS earbuds work. However, the background noises barely made a negative impact on the overall experience while using them. We wouldn’t recommend these in very noisy environments, but they get the job done.

This is a repetitive theme here, but it is a tricky product that OnePlus is offering when it comes to the Dolby Atmos support. Anyone who currently owns any of the OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus 7 onwards will enjoy the feature. You get the most affordably priced Dolby Atmos TWS on the market. Something that even the AirPods Pro can’t boast of.

If you’re a Nord 2 or Nord CE 2 Lite user, you’re left out of the fun. This may look intentional. But, if you ever upgrade from the Nord series to either the OnePlus 10 Pro, then you’ve got yourself a Dolby Atmos-ready TWS. It would be great if the company would be able to enable them on Nord devices over a software update. If that happens, OnePlus has one of the best offerings at a budget price for anyone considering joining the OnePlus community.

Should you buy the OnePlus Nord Buds?

(Image credit: Future / Sachin George)

Buy it if...

You don't want to tinker with the settings You need TWS earbuds that will work with minimum hassles and don't require you to fidget with the audio settings. Our recommendation is to use them with the featured 'Bold' audio profile.

You already own a OnePlus flagship device If you already own any of the OnePlus flagship smartphones from the OnePlus 7 onwards, you will be adding the most affordable Dolby Atmos-ready TWS to your collection.

Don't buy it if...