Moto G6 review

You might misjudge the Moto G6 for a flagship-grade phone by the looks, but it functions exactly how a mid-range phone is expected to. Moto's high-end exclusive features like fast charging, camera upgrades and more also make the cut.

The beloved G-series from Motorola has been evolving over the years, and has sustained at a reputable position in the overcrowded sub 15K price segment in India.

With the G-series, Moto has always aimed to bring features you'd usually expect on a costlier phone at affordable prices. Especially, with the recently launched Moto G6, you might get a taste of top-end features without spending a fortune.

With the G6, the G-series introduces 18:9 aspect ratio display, a dual camera, fast charging with a premium design and build.

This composition sounds like a perfect handset for those who prefer good-looking and a feature packed phones at the best possible price. Is it really true to what it's made to do? We'll find out in the review.

The Moto G6 comes in two RAM variants with Rs 2000 price difference.

Starts at Rs 13,999

The Moto G6 3GB+32GB has been priced at Rs. 13,999 and 4GB+64GB variant costs Rs 15,999. It will be available in Black and Deep Indigo colour options exclusively on Amazon India and at Moto Hubs starting at Rs. 13,999 from June 5.

Moto G6 design and display

Features a bright and clear Full HD+ 5.7-inch LCD display

More premium design than previous Moto G products

3D glass back design with rounded edges

In contrast to last year's model, the Moto G6 is a huge upgrade in terms of design. It gets the same looks that we saw on the Moto X4. In fact, is gets even better with the 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The display is 5.7-inches in size and has a full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel) resolution. As mentioned, it gets the 18:9 treatment, making it slightly elongated and immersive without increasing the size of the phone.

The display doesn't look like the one on flagship phones, or even some of the good mid-range phones, but it's still good considering the price it comes at. Otherwise, the display is bright, crisp and has good viewing angles.

I did struggle to see the screen in bright sunlight, which can be a disadvantage of IPS LCD screens compared to AMOLED displays.

Coming to the body, the G6 is made with 3D glass, so the back looks shiny and premium, but it's prone to fingerprints like other glass back phones.

I’ve been using the Deep Indigo version of the Moto G6 for this review, but there is also a black colour option.

There's an aluminum frame surrounding the sides, which perhaps is the cheapest looking element in design. into the skin. It's very close to what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy S7.

There's an aluminium frame surrounding the sides, which perhaps is the cheapest looking element in design.

Motorola says the G6 is splash-proof, but it hasn't yet revealed the phone's IP rating, so you'll want to take care around water as it won’t survive being fully submerged.

It gets a mid-range treatment with the USB Type-C port for data syncing and charging. It's accompanied by a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

Motorola has also kept the fingerprint sensor on the front of the phone, just below the display, which takes up a little space, so the bottom bezel isn't the thinnest I've seen so far. But many users with front placed fingerprint sensor would appreciate this fact.