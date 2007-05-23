Sony KDL46X2000 review

Sony once again comes up trumps with one of its Bravia HD TVs

It's always a good moment unpacking another big-screen Bravia offering from Sony which has delivered so much with its previous flatscreen efforts. You'll be pleased to discover that this 46-inch LCD TV beauty offers no deviation from the manufacturer's esteemed track record.

It's another eye-candy design for starters and connectivity is more than worthy of its flagship status. Round the back you can find two HDMI inputs and two sets of component video ports. The twin HDMIs can also handle 1080p feeds, which is good news if you're planning to shell out on either a Blu-ray or HD DVD player when the format war dust settles.

Other connection highlights include a CAM slot for adding subscription channels (and also flagging up the presence of a digital tuner) and a PC input. The native resolution also impresses: a pixel count of 1920 x 1080 points in the alluring direction of 'full' HD.

Apart from the mighty Bravia Engine beating at this Sony's heart, there are picture processing developments in the shape of its Super Vertical Pattern Alignment (SPVA), which allows you to watch pictures from a larger viewing angle, and Live Colour Creation, which goes all out to improve the colour range. If you add MPEG block noise reduction and backlight adjustment to the mix, you're in for a killer feature count.

There are no surprises in terms of picture performance. This Sony Bravia lives for high definition material: a HD feed of Lord of the Rings is stunningly detailed, impressively textured and perfectly vibrant. There's almost a complete absence of video noise and contours are free from jaggedness. Colours are spectacular, showing that the inclusion of Wide Colour Gamut technology was an impressive addition.

Black levels are cavernous, with no traces of green tinges that can sometimes crop up on lesser LCD TVs than this one. There is a touch of smearing and loss of colour tone with standard definition sources, but this is small beer in comparison with the mighty HD kicks that this accomplished 46-inch LCD TV offers. Sonically, this Sony is a blast too offering a performance that syncs in with the top notch visuals.

Sony has crammed 46-inch of big-screen brilliance into this shiny model of how today's TVs can look and perform. A tad pricey at £4,000 but one to shortlist.