Acer Swift 3 review

Focused on generating the greatest performance at the lowest price, the worst part about the Acer Swift 3 is that all of its best features might very well fly under the radar.

The Acer Swift 3 is the latest budget laptop from the Taiwanese manufacturer, whose past efforts include a $9,000 (£9,000, about AU$15,120) gaming laptop and the world’s slimmest Ultrabook .

So, you’d be forgiven for thinking Acer would do the same with the Swift 3. But, if the Acer Swift 7 is Acer’s flagship, the Acer Swift 3 is a more reasonable, more accessible version of that.

Once you take a closer look at the machine however, the Acer Swift 3 will blow you away with powerful components that feel right at home within its all-aluminum chassis. It's hardly a surprise that it tops our list for the best Acer laptops in 2019.

If you just want an affordable laptop that will handle your daily workloads without running into trouble, the Acer Swift 3 might be just the ideal one for you. It won’t be the most powerful hardware on the market, nor will it be the most stunning. However, it does make full use of its 15-inch Full HD display, 3.53 pounds of heft and a 0.71-inch frame.

Spec sheet Here is the Acer Swift 3 configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U (dual-core, 3MB cache, up to 3.1GHz)

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620

RAM: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) ComfyView IPS

Storage: 256GB SSD

Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, headset jack, SD card slot

Connectivity: 802.11ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.0

Camera: 720p HD webcam

Weight: 3.53 pounds (1.6kg)

Size: 13.31 x 9.21 x 0.71 inches (33.81 x 23.39 x 1.8cm; W x D x H)

Price and availability

The Acer Swift 3 begins at $479 in the US, with a similar model for £399 in the UK, and in Australia for AU$999. The entry-level US model is fitted with a 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor (CPU), 4GB of memory (RAM) and a 128GB SSD. The equivalent in Australia bumps up the RAM to 8GB.

Like many laptops available currently, you can customize the Acer Swift 3 at checkout, and each version comes with unique specs and pricing. And, you should know that the Acer Swift 3 has been refreshed with 8th generation Intel Kaby Lake Refresh processors.

If you want the most powerful iteration of the Acer Swift 3, the top-end model will cost you $999 in the US, but caps out at £849 and AU$1,899 in the UK and Australia, respectively. All three of these high-end configurations boast Intel Core i7-8565U processors. The only other difference is the storage; it’s limited to a 256GB SSD in the US, as opposed to the 512GB offered in the UK and Australia.

The configuration we had for our review is no longer available in the US Acer store. Currently, the most inexpensive configuration with an i5 processor will cost you $629 for an 8th-generation i5 chip, an 8GB + 16 GB Intel Optane Memory and 1TB hard drive. In the UK and Australia, you’ll find a slightly similar model for £429 (AU$1599) with the same processor and memory but less storage.

Still, you need to consider that you’ll be stuck with the 1080p display regardless of the configuration you get; if you’re looking for a 4K display, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Design and features

One of the smartest choices Acer made when they developed the Acer Swift 3 was the inclusion of legacy ports – the most noteworthy of which are two USB 3.0 ports and an SD card slot. Even so, laptop futurists need not worry, since there’s also a single USB 3.1 Type-C port sitting securely on the left side of the chassis.

In addition, the keyboard feels considerably better than Apple’s 12-inch clamshell of yesteryear, and is brilliantly complemented by attractive backlighting, of which there are four levels including ‘off’.

Below the directional keys sits this pint-sized fingerprint reader, intended to be used in conjunction with Microsoft’s Hello login feature. We couldn’t get it to function perfectly at first. However, it’s still a terrific addition after you get used to how the slim design doesn’t quite fully fit your finger.

Where the Acer Swift 3 fails is in its audio. We still don’t know why laptop manufacturers continue to install downward-firing speakers. It seems very counterintuitive to us; especially on a typical, non-hybrid notebook like this one, there is no excuse for this.

The audio on the Acer Swift 3 is basically muffled because of this design decision, to the point where we don’t know if the speakers are actually any good. At least the headphone jack is still there, along with Bluetooth connectivity and four USB ports. If you’re keen on using your own pair of earbuds , over-the-ear cans or external speakers, you have plenty of options to choose from.

