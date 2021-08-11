Zhiyun Tech launches Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer in India

Zhiyun Tech which makes products for the camera and mobile phone camera stabilization has announced the launch of Smooth XS smartphone stabilizer for the content creators.

Priced at Rs 9,999, the new gimbal Zhiyun Smooth XS is currently available at an inaugural offer price of Rs 7,999 exclusively on Flipkart. The stabilizer comes with features like Hands-free capturing, 260 MM rod, Bluetooth connectivity and over five and half hours of running time.

The new mobile stabilizer comes in five colours options including White, Black, Pink, Yellow and Blue. In terms of offers, customers can avail an additional 10% off on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1,500 and 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 750.

Shenzhen Trevor Technology has been in India for five years now in partnership with Zhiyun Tech for operation in the country. The Zhiyun Smooth XS has been designed with an ‘Anti Slip Gradient Pattern’, that is made with an anti-slip rubber to fit into human hands comfortably.

Since the Zhiyun Smooth XS works as a selfie stick as well users can capture group picture handsfree. The device also helps in filmmaking with a plethora of in-built templates, music and themes to assist the user. It has a 260mm Telescopic Rod which can be extended and is lightweight at the same time.

With ZY Cami smartphone app the Zhiyun Smooth XS offers modes like Pano, Slo-mo and Time-lapse as well. It comes with add-ons like a mini tripod, storage bag and hand strap. Users can directly control the native phone camera and selfie app using Bluetooth. The device has over 5 and half hours of battery backup from its 1,000mAh battery and even supports charging using a power bank using a USB port.

The Zhiyun Smooth XS supports smartphones that weigh up to 235 grams. The device itself has a premium plastic body and is water-resistant, though the company has not shared IP rating for the device.

The Zhiyun Smooth XS itself weighs 249 grams and has dimensions measuring 230mm x 71mm x 129mm in terms of height, width and length respectively and has a maximum depth of 56mm. The device has a maximum Controlled Rotation Range of 290 Degrees with a maximum Mechanical Endpoint Range of 268 Degrees.