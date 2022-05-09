Zee5 announces slate of over 80 titles for the year - Check out all the details

Audio player loading…

Last week, we had Amazon Prime Video unveiling its huge slate of content for the next couple years. Now, we have Zee5 showcasing its content slate for 2022 with over 80 titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. It includes over 40 original shows and over 40 movies across genres.

Zee5 has also announced collaborations with BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with popular Indian film names Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

It should be noted here that some of the announced series and films have already started streaming.

Zee5 sees growth in regional markets

The slate of Hindi originals includes Taj – an epic tale of succession, the much-anticipated Forensic, Duranga – a romantic thriller, latest seasons of popular series like Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3 amongst others.

The platform will also feature the digital release of some of the biggest theatrical blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and John Abraham’s Attack.

In a statement, the platform said that the content slate also 'comprises a strong line-up of regionals, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali.'

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India said, "The growth has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab. We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer - Hindi Originals, Zee5 said, "We have already begun 2022 on a great note, with encouraging audience response for Mithya, Love Hostel, Abhay 3, and Bloody Brothers to name a few."

The recently announced Tamil slate includes names like Valimai, Nilamellam Ratham, Anantham, Paper Rocket, Five-Six-Seven-Eight, Alma Mater, Ayali, Thalamai Seyalagam, Fingertip 2, Kolaigara Kairegaigal and Aindham Vedham. The Telugu slate includes titles like Gaalivaana, Kinnerasaani, Recce 2, ATM Prema Vinam, Maa Neella Tank and Aha Naa Pellanta.

Zee5 subscription is available for Rs. 599/year. Zee5 says it has over 5 lakh hours of on-demand content and over 160 live TV channels. It boasts of library of over 3,500 films, 1,750 TV shows and 700 originals. Zee5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi.