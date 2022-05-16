Zee gets into metaverse - Opens its tech & innovation centre in Bengaluru

Audio player loading…

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), media & entertainment powerhouse that is also behind the popular streaming platform Zee5, has unveiled its Technology and Innovation Centre at Bengaluru, where it will build the metaverse network for the company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models.

Zee is looking at futuristic tech stack which will enable it deliver entertainment across platforms. Zee said it 'intends to leverage behavioural and derived data to personalize content and delivery, thereby increasing its reach across platforms.'

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka (centre) inaugurating the Zee Technology and Innovation Centre in presence of Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, Zee (Left) and Mr. Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, Zee (Right). (Image credit: Zee)

Zee calls its 'Zeeverse'

The state-of-the-art 80,000 square feet facility was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, in the presence of Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE and Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot also paid a visit to the tech centre.

Calling the Zee's metaverse as 'Zeeverse', Zee's Technology and Data President Nitin Mittal said that the style of stories for the youth is about to change. Zeeverse will be started from this center in about 6 months, and there will be many types of NFTs in Zeeverse. Viewers will also be able to meet their favourite and big stars through Zeeverse, and will change the way media and entertainment are consumed.

"At the Tech & Innovation Centre, we are building ability for Zee to leverage digital technologies to improve our reach and engage our customers anytime, anywhere across all devices. We have been a frontrunner in creating engaging content for more than 1.3 billion viewers and are currently focused on building Web 3.0 entertainment platforms."

Animesh Kumar, President, HR and Transformation, ZEE said, "this centre will create the next level of frictionless, highly personalised delivery platforms for content consumption. This is the centre that will drive our ambition to dominate content consumption in India and for South Asians globally".

Just last wee, Zee5 showcased its content slate for 2022 with over 80 titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. It includes over 40 original shows and over 40 movies across genres.

Zee5 has also announced collaborations with BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with popular Indian film names Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.