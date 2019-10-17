You can now buy the twin-screen Asus ZenBook Duo and Pro Duo in India

Following its reveal during Computex 2019, Asus has now launched its latest dual-screen laptops, the ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo, in India. The major highlight of the new laptops is that it comes with a second screen that Asus calls ScreenPad Plus.

The ScreenPad Plus is a touch screen with up to 4K resolution that aims to improve productivity while working on a laptop. Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, ASUS India, said that "The need for the industry to evolve with the changing times necessitates innovation. As one amongst the industry incumbents, we realized it was both an opportunity and responsibility for us to push the envelope, disrupt the status quo, and come up with a magnificent offering."

Asus ZenBook Duo & ZenBook Pro Duo specifications

Asus ZenBook Duo is a 14-inch laptop with a Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution display. It has minimal bezels, which give it a 90% screen-to-body-ratio. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX250 manages the graphics duties. The ScreenPad Plus on the Duo measures 12.6-inch with a 1920 x 515 pixels resolution.

The ZenBook Pro Duo features two 4K screens: its main display is a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen OLED, while the resolution of its secondary 14-inch ScreenPad Plus display is also technically 4K (3840 x 1100).

While the ScreenPad Plus can be used as a standard secondary Windows display, Asus' ScreenXpert control software offers users multiscreen window and app management tools, including App Switcher, ViewMax, and App Navigator.

Asus ZenBook Duo starts at Rs 89,990, while the ZenBook Pro Duo is priced starting at Rs 2,09,990.

The regular ZenBook also gets an upgrade

Along with its show-stopping ZenBook Pro Duo range, Asus also announced upgrades to its standard ZenBook lineup, with new 13, 14 and 15-inch models boasting second-generation ScreenPad 2.0 touchscreen trackpads.

Featuring a NanoEdge display with ultra-slim bezels (95% screen-to-body ratio), the ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534) laptops offer some mighty impressive specs, with the choice of up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, ultra-fast PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5.

The ZenBook 13 and 14 are priced at Rs 84,990, while the ZenBook 15 starts at Rs 1,24,990 in India.