You can now buy a 1TB pendrive for your smartphone in India

The increasing presence of the USB Type-C interface has given birth to a new range of peripherals that can be used for smartphones as well as computers. With the ability to touch significantly higher transfer speeds, it also gave way for higher capacity storage devices, such as the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe.

SanDisk is a household name in the storage segment of India. The new range of pendrives brings high capacity portable storage for smartphones that can work cross-platform with other devices such as computers and laptops. The range starts at 32GB and goes all the way up to 1TB, which is the highest currently available for smartphones.

The pendrive is 2-in-1 in nature, with a USB Type-C connector on one end and a regular USB Type-A on the other. It operates over the USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard, giving it theoretical read speeds of up to 150 mBps (when connected with a compliant device). The SanDisk Memory Zone app can also be used to automatically back-up content from your phone to the drive.

It has an all-metal construction that should be durable and scratch-proof. There’s a keyring too, to attach it to other handy carry-on items.

Talking about the launch, Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, Western Digital, said “More than 40% of the smartphones today have a USB Type-C interface that enables faster transfer of data. So, we are adding a new USB Type-C mobile Pendrive to our SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive portfolio. (It) is a 2-in-1 high-quality metal flash drive that offers huge storage to take it on the go and live the digital lifestyle to the fullest.”

Price in India

Capcity Price (INR) 32GB Rs 849 64GB Rs 1,179 128GB Rs 1,869 256GB Rs 3,249 512GB Rs 6,449 1TB Rs 13,529

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe will be available in India starting July 4 on Amazon.in. It starts at Rs 849, and goes up to Rs 13,529 for the 1TB variant. Customers who pre-order it can get a Rs 650 instant discount.