Xiaomi's next-gen cheap Redmi phones tipped to launch soon in China

Just as Xiaomi has completed the introduction of all the phones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup, the company is rumoured to unwrap its successor Redmi Note 12 series back home in China.

Though this seems to be slightly early for the company to bring in the successor so early- especially when the Redmi Note 11 itself debuted in October in China. However, since the news around this launch has been tipped by the known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station , there is a little chance that it might be incorrect.

This new lineup is said to make its way out after the company is done introducing the slightly premium Redmi K50 series and is expected to make its way-out next month or May at the maximum.

According to the information we have, the top-end variants in the Note 12 series are expected to come with a code name L16 or L16U.

According to the information we have, the top-end variants in the Note 12 series are expected to come with a code name L16 or L16U. In terms of design, these phones are not expected to be unique which means that the design could be similar to either the current Redmi Note 11 lineup or the one that we’ve seen in the Redmi K50 series.

The Redmi Note lineup is an extremely important part of Xiaomi’s scheme of things. These phones make up for the numbers that help the company not only reach the masses but help the company remain on the top of the charts globally.

The launch date of the Redmi Note series has been fairly consistent in the past. While the Redmi Note 7 lineup was first introduced on March 18, 2019, the Redmi Note 8 lineup debuted on August 29, 2019. After a gap of just 6 months.

The Redmi 9 series took almost a year to come and was first launched on November 28, 2020 – almost a year later, however, the Redmi Note 10 series was announced on May 26, 2021 – after a gap of six months.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 11 series made its way out on October 28 and now we are hearing about its successor’s impending launch after almost 6-7 months.

The Redmi Note 9 series could’ve been delayed due to the disruption by the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak – hence there was a long gap. However, since the company updates the lineup every six months, it is safe to assume that the Redmi Note 12 series is indeed going to launch soon in China.

Talking about the global variants, the company will still continue the yearly update cycle and we can expect Redmi Note 12’s release in the international markets around October or November later this year.