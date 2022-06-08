Xiaomi's Mi Box 4S MAX 4K streaming box comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has updated its Mi Box media streamer. Apart from a mouthful name, the new Mi Box 4S MAX comes with a similar design as its predecessors but offers a lot of updates in terms of hardware specifications.

The new Android-powered media streamer comes with support for 4K content streaming and has 4G of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The amount of RAM and onboard storage present on the Mi Box 4S MAX is not only a massive upgrade over the older Mi Box streamers but is way more than what you’d find on any other streamer in the market.

This additional RAM and storage means that the overall experience while browsing through the menu and options will be fluid and extra storage allows users to install more applications and even download way more content locally than ever before.

The new media streaming box from Xiaomi has been launched (opens in new tab) for CNY 499 (or Rs. 5800) in China. The Mi Box 4S MAX has an Amlogic S950X3 ARM processor at its core which is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with ARM Mali-G31MP2 graphics. This CPU can be seen powering a lot of such devices and is known to handle 4K streaming without breaking a sweat.

In terms of connectivity options, it comes with WiFi 5, Bluetooth, a USB 3.0 Type-A port and an HDMI 2.1 port. While the company suggests that the TV Box can stream 8K content as well, however, thanks to the lack of proper hardware, the viewing experience might not be pleasant.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

No word on international availability, yet

As of now, there is no clarity on when it will be made available in the international markets. Xiaomi is off late open to introducing its products in markets outside China, we can hope that this new streamer will eventually be released elsewhere as well

That said, Xiaomi introduced the Mi TV box 4K in India in 2020, it was the company’s first such device to make its way to India despite them being available in China for years. The Mi TV Stick, though, was introduced swiftly after its global launch.

In case you’re still eager to get hold of this media streamer, the only viable option left is importing it via Chinese eCommerce stores like AliExpress, Banggood or others. However, considering the after-effects of the Indo-China border tussle and subsequent clampdown on imports from China, the shipments from these websites are often delayed or might be held by the customs department.

Hence it's best to wait for the company to make the Mi TV Box Max 4K available internationally.