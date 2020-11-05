Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro with 8K Video playback support launched

When it comes to Android TV boxes, Mi TV boxes are particularly popular across the globe due to obvious reasons such as affordability, no-nonsense design and easy user interface. After a long wait, the company recently launched the Mi TV Box 4K in India besides introducing the Mi TV Box 4S Pro in China.

This new Android TV box is Xiaomi’s first that can handle 8K video decoding which is a major upgrade over the existing generation of similar devices that were limited to 4K only.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Mi Box 4S Pro comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and for connectivity, it comes with one HDMI 2.1 port and Bluetooth. While the rest of the specifications are not known yet, it is expected to come with a USB 2.0 port, headphone jack, dual-band WiFi 5 and a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic S905X chipset.

There is not much change in terms of design and the Mi Box 4S Pro looks identical to the previous generation Android TV box. According to GizmoChina, this TV box runs on PatchWall UI on top of Android 6 Marshmallow while most other Android TV boxes these days come with the latest Android 9 Pie.

Currently one of the only few TV boxes that support 8k encoding, the Mi TV 4S Pro comes with a standard Bluetooth voice remote control and supports content casting via smartphones. It also comes with Dolby Audio and DTS Sound.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro price

The price of Mi Box 4S Pro is set at CNY 399/ $60 or Rs. 4400 and is currently available only in China. This streaming box is currently open for pre-orders and we are not sure if the company intends to bring this to India anytime soon.