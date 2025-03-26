This mini PC has a detachable docking station that hides a hard drive, and I am not convinced whether it's a good idea

News
By published

Triple 8K support and Ryzen power in a compact design

Ninkear MBOX 8 Pro
(Image credit: AndroidPC)
  • Ninkear MBOX 8 Pro delivers performance but with unconventional design choices
  • Magnetic hard drive bay raises concerns about heat management
  • High-end specs meet unconventional storage in this unique mini PC

The Ninkear MBOX 8 Pro is a modular mini PC with a detachable docking station for a 3.5-inch hard drive, offering expandable storage but raising concerns about its practicality, especially when compared to the best portable SSDs.

Per Androidpc (originally in Spanish), the MBOX 8 Pro design includes a magnetic external hard drive bay with four USB ports, integrating a traditional hard drive instead of relying solely on internal SSD storage that suits the best video editing computers.

However, hard drives generate heat and are more prone to mechanical failure than SSDs, so placing one in an enclosed, magnetically attached base may impact thermal management, making their integration into a mini PC debatable.

A bold storage experiment

The MBOX 8 Pro stands out for its ability to drive three 8K monitors via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4 Type-C, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

It features a 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, an octa-core APU with 38 TOPS AI acceleration, paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Combined with the Radeon 780M iGPU, this mini PC delivers performance that rivals some desktops, handling demanding applications and even 1080p gaming with ease.

Priced at around €586, the Ninkear MBOX 8 Pro provides a unique take on the mini PC market, though its unconventional design choices may not suit everyone, particularly those who rely on SSDs for speed and stability in video and photo editing PC workflows.

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Pro
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I found the best printer deal you won't see in the Amazon Spring Sale and it's got a massive $150 saving
Microsoft Copiot Studio deep reasoning and agent flows
Microsoft reveals OpenAI-powered Copilot AI agents to bosot your work research and data analysis
Group of people meeting
Inflexible work policies are pushing tech workers to quit
Data leak
Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Third-party security issues could be the biggest threat facing your business
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Why multi-CDNs are going to shake up 2025
Latest in News
Nintendo Music teaser art
Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened
Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
The iPhone 16 Pro on a grey background
iPhone 17 Pro tipped to get 8K video recording – but I want these 3 video features instead
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently revealing the full cast for Avengers: Doomsday, and I think it's going to be a long-winded announcement
More about pro
CoreWeave

Is CoreWeave another WeWork? Blogger who caused Nvidia market capitalization to drop by $600 billion in a day thinks so
Data leak

Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected
Nintendo Music teaser art

Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Music teaser art
Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris
The iPhone 16 Pro on a grey background
iPhone 17 Pro tipped to get 8K video recording – but I want these 3 video features instead
CoreWeave
Is CoreWeave another WeWork? Blogger who caused Nvidia market capitalization to drop by $600 billion in a day thinks so
Discord Clyde
Discord's game overlay has seen a complete revamp - I've tried it, and it's one of the best updates ever
Swiss flag with view of Geneva city, Switzerland
Secure encryption and online anonymity are now at risk in Switzerland – here's what you need to know
Data leak
Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened
Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
Canon EOS R50 V on a wooden table, alongside the EOS R50
I tried Canon's two new vlogging cameras – here's why the EOS R50 V offers better video value
Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM lens on a wooden table, alongside three other Canon hybrid prime lenses
Canon’s new 20mm f/1.4 lens could be the ultimate wide-angle prime for astro photography and video work, but its pricey
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode