Xiaomi's iPad Pro rival may launch later this year

Xiaomi is reportedly reviving the Mi Pad lineup of tablets and is expected to launch the new Mi Pad 5 series of Android Tablets soon in the market. Going by the rumours the Mi Pad series is expected to consist of a couple of tablets – Mi Pad 5 and the amped-up version Mi Pad 5 Pro and will take on the pro tablets like the iPad, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab and the Huawei Mate Pad Pro.

Though reports have hinted that Xiaomi will launch the Mi Pad 5 series later this month, a couple of people have suggested that the Mi Pad 5 series can be expected to launch in the second half of the year.

A known tipster, Digital Chat Station, has suggested even though the Mi Pad 5 series will come with top-of-the-line specs, users “will have to wait a while” and stated that the Pro model could bear a model number “M2105K81C.”

#DigitalChatStation The Mi Pad 5 series will have to wait a while, although the hardware and software are quite high, it was filed last month, the super-large model M2105K81C pic.twitter.com/gHnH8vJieAMay 10, 2021 See more

Mi Pad 5 Series: What we already know

The Mi Pad 5 series will be the first tablet to launch after the company decided to stop making Android Tablets in 2018. These Mi Pad tablets offered value for money and like most Xiaomi devices, were priced aggressively. Now that the company plans to revive the lineup, we can expect nothing less than flagship features.

As of now these tablets are supposed to launch in China and we will have to wait for the company to reveal its plans to make them available globally, however, looking at the lifestyle impacted by the pandemic, Xiaomi may make these tablets available to a wider market.

In terms of specifications, the K81C model under the Mi Pad 5 lineup is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate coupled with a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood could be a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a massive 8,720mAh battery to power the tablet.

Talking about the optics, the Mi Pad 5 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Keeping in tune with the current times, Xiaomi is rumoured to add software tweaks to make the tablets Pro-user friendly and may add features like handheld PC mode, a classic start menu, control centre, multiwindow and more.

In all, there could be more than a few variants under the Mi Pad 5 lineup bearing model numbers K81C, K81 and K81A. There arez even a model K82 doing rounds that, as per the rumours, may come with a Snapdragon 860 chipset.

Via: Gizmochina

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!