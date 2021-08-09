Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone renders and specifications have been leaked

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 series of smartphones last year as its entry to the budget segment. And it seems poised to refresh that list with the new Redmi 10 series which the company teased a little while back.

And now the renders and the specifications of the Redmi 10 has been leaked, courtesy Mukul Sharma on Twitter who noticed that these details were listed on a few different e-commerce platforms ahead of the launch. The leaked information confirms that the Redmi 10 will come with a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 10: Leaked details

According to the details leaked about the Xiaomi Redmi 10, it will be made available in three colours - Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Grey colours. The renders also show that it comes with a punch-hole display which is similar to the Note 10 series along with a small chin on the bottom.

The rear panel has a rectangular camera module with the main camera lens highlighted and the Redmi branding on the bottom. Besides the 50MP main camera, the other cameras are set to be an 8MP lens which is possibly an ultrawide one along with two 2MP sensors, which could be for depth and macro. It also features an LED flash which is placed alongside the other lenses in the camera module.

On the front, the Redmi 10 device will apparently feature an 8MP front camera sensor. This is placed in the cutout of the 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate and have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Though the leak does not offer any information on whether the display will be an LCD one or AMOLED. But going by the expected pricing range of somewhere around the Rs 10,000 mark, we may assume that the display will be an LCD one.

On the inside, the Redmi 10 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity G88 chipset that will come with a Mali G52 GPU. The leak happens to mention that the smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, but we can reasonably expect it to have other storage variants.

In terms of battery the smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh unit with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, it will use a USB Type-C port and support Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The device's dimensions include 162 x 75.3 x 8.95mm and will run MIUI 12 based Android 11 out of the box.