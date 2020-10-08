Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic India launch teased

Chinese technology company Xiaomi has teased the launch of its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic in India. A new tweet posted on the Indian Twitter handle of Xiaomi teased the device saying, “Hear that? Sounds like we have got a brand new product in store for you. What could this be?”

The tweet also features a video which seems to show the front of the charging case with the LED and it opens up to show the contents. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic have already been launched globally.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic: Features and specifications

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic feature a design that is similar to the Apple Airpods. They feature a dynamic driver with a 14.2mm large composite diaphragm and supports AAC audio codec technology. The earphones also feature touch controls which enable the user to play/pause music, answer/end a call, wake up the voice assistant.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic feature auto-pair and in-ear wearing detection. MIUI Global user interface also makes the cut. Calls should be clearer with dual-mic ENC.

Hear that? 🎧Sounds like we have got a brand new product in store for you.What could this be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eoOogP7u5SOctober 6, 2020

In terms of battery endurance Xiaomi claims that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic can last upto 20 hours in combination with the charging case. As for the individual earphones they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. The earphones need not necessarily be used together and each can function separately. Each of the earpieces weigh 4.7g outside the charging case.

The product could be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G next week. The event is set to take place on October 15. It has a global price of $45 which roughly translates to Rs 3,400. But this is no indication for the Indian pricing as there are different norms in the country.