Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 to be unveiled on August 10 in China

Aiming to ride on the pandemic-induced demand for tablets, Xiaomi will unveil the new Mi Pad 5 series next week, starting with China.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be launched on August 10, confirmed the company on Weibo . At the same event, Xiaomi will also showcase the Mi Mix 4 — its new concept flagship with an innovative full-screen design. The news comes just days after reports emerged that Xiaomi will return to the tablet segment and take on the likes of Apple, Samsung and Huawei in the premium space.

Mi Pad 5 confirmed to launch on August 10 in China. Rear camera module live image leaked as well.#Xiaomi #MiPad5 pic.twitter.com/CiDNHYFEtTAugust 6, 2021 See more

The launch invite also confirms that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will support stylus input. A dedicated new stylus should thus be announced at the event too. However, we’d expect Xiaomi to offer one with the tablet and not make it a separate purchase. This could also mean that it will run on a new version of MIUI which is adapted for larger screens and different types of inputs.

Other leaks suggest that there will be three models in the Mi Pad 5 family at different price points. The main difference between the three will be the chipset, with the base variant expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 860, while the others will use the Snapdragon 870 with the top model even offering 5G.

Apart from that, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a 2K LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 8,720mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor.

The stage will also be shared with a new high-end OLED smart TV and a new smart speaker. There is currently no word on Indian or global availability of these products, but we’d expect at least the Mi Pad 5 tablet to be available later this year. It will take on the Realme Pad and Samsung’s offerings in the same segment.

Via