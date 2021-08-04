Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 finally gets a launch date

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has slowly made its way to one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. While there were speculations around its launch date, the company has officially revealed that the Mi Mix 4 will be unveiled on August 10.

Xiaomi is expected to launch multiple devices including smartphones and tablets along with the latest avatar of MIUI in the big-ticket event.

Interestingly this event will take place just a day before Samsung will host its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the South Korean giant will introduce a slew of foldable phones.

Talking about the Mi Mix 4, though not much is known about the phone yet, the biggest talking point is the under-display camera. Time and again it has been rumoured that the Mi Mix 4 could be Xiaomi’s first phone with an under-display selfie camera.

While the previous reports that come from Xiaomi’s supply chain also hinted at a probable August launch, which indeed stands true now, also hinted at the presence of a much-improved under-display camera that will help Xiaomi offer a near bezel-less and notch-less device.

Mi Mix 4 一 What to expect

Going by the history of Mi Mix devices, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to come with top-of-the-line hardware specifications. Early reports hint that the phone will come with a waterfall display with a high refresh rate. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM as spotted in a TENAA listing recently.

A few days back a Xiaomi executive confirmed that the phone will run on MIUI 12.5, hence even if Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 at the launch event, users will have to wait to try out the new MIUI skin. Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Some leaks hinted that the rear camera setup on the phone could be as bulky as the Mi 11 Ultra and may house a slightly larger secondary display. The primary sensor on the Mi Mix4 could be a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor.