Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11 Ultra Indian storage variants leaked

The Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are about to join the Indian flagship smartphone market later this week. A leak has revealed what storage and RAM configurations these devices will be available in.

On April 23, Mi India will unveil the Mi 11X, the Mi 11X Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra in the country. These will be the new premium and super-premium smartphones from the company. While the pricing is yet to be tipped, a new development does help us set some expectations.

Leakster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, with 8GB of RAM being standard across configurations. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in a single 12GB + 256GB model in India. All of them will use UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants as per my source.Mi 11 Ultra will be 12+256GB.#Xiaomi #Mi11X #Mi11XProApril 16, 2021 See more

The Mi 11 Ultra is the most premium smartphone from Xiaomi, with an expected price tag of around Rs 1,00,000. Along with the Snapdragon 888, it boasts specs like a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple camera, a quad-curved Dolby Vision AMOLED display with 1,700 nits of peak brightness, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired as well as wireless charging and more.

The Mi 11X series will opt for a more mainstream mix of features, with a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a sleek 7.8mm form factor, 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, IP53 protection and dual stereo speakers. There will be a triple-camera on the back with a primary, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP tele-macro lens.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X will have the Snapdragon 870 with a 48MP primary camera, while the Mi 11X Pro will have a Snapdragon 888 and 108MP camera.