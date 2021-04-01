Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch on April 23 in India

iaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch date is April 23. It is the company’s new super-premium flagship smartphone that is claimed to be better than every other Android.

Unveiled globally on March 29 , the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is packed to the brim with specifications and features that seem to beat most other smartphones, at least on paper. Called the “superphone”, it will be the first device in the Mi 11 series to launch in India. At the same event, we’re also expecting to see other phones from the family to share the stage. Information on which exact models will be available in the coming days.

At a starting price of CNY 5,999, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India is expected to be around Rs 70,000 -- making it the most expensive offering from the company by a mile.

#Mi11Ultra: BEST & most premium flagship phone ever! 😍It is NOT a #Smartphone. It is a #SuperPhone!👍 World's #DXO No. 1 Camera 👍 World’s 1st #50MP + #48MP + #48MPLaunching in #India on 23rd April. RT if you are excited.I ❤ #Mi #Xiaomi #Mi11 #Mi11series pic.twitter.com/7YGnGcoOATApril 1, 2021 See more

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a polarizing design with a giant camera bump that also houses a second display for notifications, selfies and other customizations. It will mark the debut of the new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 image sensor, which is the largest on any smartphone at 1/1.12-inches. It has a resolution of 50MP and a pixel size of 1.4μm, bringing it closer to point-and-shoot cameras than to other smartphones, and should be great for low-light photography.

Along with that, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a periscopic 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. Then, there’s another 48MP (Sony IMX586) sensor for ultra-wide photography. For quicker autofocus, there’s also a new multi-point direct Time-of-Flight laser focus system.

(Image credit: Xiaomi )

On the front of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a quad-curved 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (Samsung E4), with a 120Hz refresh rate (AdaptiveSync), 480Hz touch-sampling rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision capabilities with 1,700 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit colour reproduction, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired as well as 67W wireless charging -- which is claimed to take only about 36 minutes for a full charge.

Other features of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra include dual-stereo speakers with sound by Harman Kardon, 10W reverse charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water-resistance, Android 11 and 5G.

Xiaomi India will spend the days building up to the Mi 11 Ultra launch to talk more about the phone and the other devices that will be unveiled on April 23.