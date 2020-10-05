Xiaomi Mi 10T series 5G to launch on October 15 in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series will launch on October 15, continuing its return to the flagship smartphone market of India after the Mi 10.

Xiaomi India has now confirmed that the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will come to India next week, just days after their global unveiling. It brings significant upgrades over the Mi 10 from March, which was the brand’s first flagship in the country in years. It will be available on Flipkart as a part of the Big Billion Days sale .

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specs and features

The biggest talking point of the Mi 10T series is the new display. They have a flat 6.67-inch LCD panel with an industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate. To be easier on the battery, a new AdaptiveSync technology can scale down to 30Hz based on the content being played. Other steps include 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. Xiaomi claims that these are amongst the most colour accurate displays ever on a smartphone. There’s also support for HDR10 playback.

It follows a design similar to its predecessor with an expansive curved back panel and a large camera housing. The front, back and the cameras are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The fingerprint scanner is now embedded within the power button. Splash-proofing also makes the cut. There’s a secondary loudspeaker within the earpiece too.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

As for cameras, the Mi 10T Pro has an optically-stabilized 108MP f/1.69 primary camera with a large 1/1.33-inch sensor, a 13Mp ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view, and a 5MP macro shooter. The selfie camera has a resolution of 20MP. The vanilla Mi 10T has a 64MP f/1.89 primary sensor without optical image stabilization. That seems to be the only difference between the two variants. New shooting modes include 8K video recording, auto long exposures, photo and video clones, AI SkyScaping, etc.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Other features include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging with MMT technology, which is supposed to take the phone from 0 to full in less than an hour.

Variant Price Indian equivalent Mi 10T (6GB + 128GB) €499 ~Rs 43,000 Mi 10T (8GB + 128GB) €549 ~Rs 47,000 Mi 10T Pro (8GB + 128GB) €599 ~Rs 52,000 Mi 10T Pro (8GB + 256GB) €649 ~Rs 56,000

In other markets, the Mi 10T (6GB + 128GB) starts at €499, which converts to about Rs 43,000. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi pulls off something special for India this time.