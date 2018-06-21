Xiaomi launches Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India

On the occasion of World Music Day, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India. The portable Bluetooth speaker has been made in collaboration with Germany’s popular audio brand Tymphany.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has a minimalist cylindrical design and has a rotating top to increase and decrease volume. There are no visible buttons on the device and the power button is hidden at the top of the speaker, all you need to do is hold it for 2 seconds to turn the speaker on or off.

The upper speaker is built of an aluminum with an anodized oxide coating for a premium look and the bottom part is made of a strong PC + ABS alloy. There is a blue colored LED indicator at the bottom part of the speaker. Xiaomi has used a fabric net design for clear sound with perfect bass and treble.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 uses Bluetooth 4.1 for connecting with device and has an operating range of up to 10 meters. It is powered by a 1,200mAh battery and is claimed to provide up to 7 hours of continuous music playback.

It has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and you can press the aluminum top to answer and disconnect calls. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is priced at Rs. 1,499 and is available in White and Black color options from mi.com.