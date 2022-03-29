Xiaomi 12 Lite could compete with the likes of Realme 9 5G SE

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi 12 series released in China in December 2021. The series consisted of three devices at that time - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. Recently the rumours regarding the Xiaomi 12 Ultra started doing the rounds. Now, the latest is that we can also see a Xiaomi 12 Lite.

The smartphone has already made its appearance on the Geekbench listing. A report by MySmartPrice said that the smartphone scored 788 in the single-core tests and around 2864 in the multi-core tests. The smartphone could be seen carrying model number 2203129G.

As far as we can figure out from the smartphone's listing, the variant seems to be a global one.

The listing suggests that the smartphone will house an octa-core chipset carrying the codename 'Taoyao' with a clock speed of 2.4GHz. In addition, the smartphone will also include an Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU). The above information indicates that the smartphone could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

What can we expect?

Xiaomi 12 Lite may feature an FHD+ AMOLED display and a 1080x2400 pixels resolution. It is being said that the smartphone could also get a 120Hz refresh rate. We can also see a triple rear camera setup consisting of a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary shooter.

What's the competition?

Xiaomi 12 Lite, if it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, will be competing directly with the likes of Samsung Galaxy A52s, iQoo Z5 5G, and the recently launched Realme 9 5G SE.

Other features that we can expect in Xiaomi 12 Lite are a triple rear camera setup, durable battery, most probably a 16MP front sensor, etc.

Now considering the price point of the smartphones, we can assume that Xiaomi 12 Lite will be priced somewhere between Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. For other information related to the pricing and specifications of the smartphone, it seems like the readers have to wait for a while.

