11 technologies small businesses should adopt in 2016

Depending on your work style, there are several different types of monitor to choose from.

Consumer-centric monitors, like the Acer S277HK and Apple Thunderbolt Display, offer elegant designs, slim profiles and high resolution screens. These types of displays may be great for use on a reception desk, in a front office environment or as an alternative for digital signage.

Office displays sometimes are less elegant, but offer more ergonomics, like the ViewSonic VP2780. The boring black design of this display hides elegant cable management, an ergonomic stand that can swivel and tilt and accurate factory color calibration.

Your choices in display essentially boils down to resolution. 4K, or UHD, is becoming popular in the display market, although you can find some excellent 1080p full HD displays for a more affordable price. There is also size. If you're doing a lot of multitasking, consider a display upwards of 27 inches, but for a front office, you may want to consider something smaller and less obtrusive.

Design is a matter of personal preference, but curved monitors may offer flexibility with multitasking without requiring a bulky multi-display setup. Some of these displays are wider than traditional displays, like the LG UltraWide 34UC97. This form factor is similar to placing two monitors side-by-side on a desk, and the curve adds a bit of ergonomics. You can also find traditional 4K curved displays from Samsung.

And finally, there is the screen panel itself. You'll want to look for something that has even brightness, accurate color covering close to 100% of the sRGB gamut as possible when measured with a colorimeter and flicker-free screen technology to reduce eye strain and fatigue. If your office is graphics and video dependent, you may want to invest in a colorimeter, like the Spyder5 Elite to calibrate your monitor.

My pick: ViewSonic VP2780. Here's why: Unless you're looking to place this display in your front office, ergonomics trumps beauty. With different screen adjustments to help reduce eye fatigue, a color calibrated display and the ability to tilt and swivel, you'll be very comfortable in front of this monitor.