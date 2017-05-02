You can still win an amazing gaming PC from Overclockers UK

TechRadar’s 3rd annual PC Gaming Week is now over for another year, but that doesn't mean the celebrations need to end - as we've teamed up with our friends at Overclockers UK to offer an absolutely amazing prize: an all-AMD Overclockers Titan Xenomorph gaming PC, plus a sweet, Epic Series gaming chair from noblechairs – totaling a whopping £1,619.95 or about $2,089.

However, only contestants that can correctly answer our hardest question yet will have a chance to win. To answer our brain buster and enter into in the giveaway, just click the link below:

But, before you, just check out what’s inside of this thing! With a setup like this, you'll be well-stocked for a good, long while.

AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 1400 3.40GHz (Socket AM4) Processor

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Pulse 8192MB GDDR5 PCI-Express Graphics Card

Samsung 250GB 850 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6Gbps 32 Layer 3D V-NAND SSD

Seagate BarraCuda 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s 64MB Cache HDD

Asus Prime B350M-A AMD B350 (Socket AM4) DDR4 Micro ATX Motherboard

Team Group Vulcan T-Force 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 PC4-19200C14 2400MHz

Kolink KL-500 500W '80 Plus Bronze' Power Supply

Microsoft Windows 10 64-Bit DVD

Phanteks Enthoo Pro M Midi Tower Case with Window - Black

BitFenix Spectre LED RED 120mm Fan x 2

Also, make sure you check out Overclockers UK's wide range of gaming PCs.

And, finally, just take a look at the gaming chair you could be lounging in while wrecking the competition! This is luxury PC gaming at its finest thanks to noblechair's high precision manufacturing and premium design. These really are some of the best gaming chairs money can buy, so make sure you enter the competition for a chance to win one - and check out Overclockers UK's collection of noblechairs gaming chairs.

Thanks again to Overclockers UK for helping TechRadar put one helluva bow on our 3rd annual PC Gaming Week. See you next year for hopefully even bigger prizes!

Welcome to TechRadar's 3rd annual PC Gaming Week, celebrating the almighty gaming PC with in-depth interviews, previews, reviews and features all about one of the TechRadar team’s favorite pastimes. Missed a day? Check out our constantly updated hub article for all of the coverage in one place.