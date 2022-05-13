Which is the best display for gaming devices and monitors? LG has the answer

Audio player loading…

With demand for gaming displays surging in the last two years (thanks to the pandemic), a research team from LG Display conducted a study with a bunch of top-ranked online gamers. The idea was to discover which display conditions provide the best gaming experiences. The players tested games on a wide spectrum of displays, from OLED displays and LCDs to flat and curved form factors.

In the event, the study results, which were unveiled at the 2022 SID Business Conference at Display Week in San Jose, showed that a gamer’s reaction time can be improved by using OLED, while a display’s curvature provides a more immersive gaming experience. (Curvature refers to the display’s degree of curve on the screen).

Given its flexible nature, OLED can maximize a display’s degree of curve to the highest level, which is impossible on an LCD. The study found out that the optimal viewing distance from the monitor display and the person for gaming is around 800mm.

LG Display to work with global gaming brands

(Image credit: LG Display)

LG Display said that the study results revealed that an OLED’s average reaction time was 50 milliseconds (ms) faster than an LCD. "Considering the gamer uses a special mouse or keyboard for gaming which usually provides speed advantage of 10 to 20ms, 50ms is critical in determining a game’s outcome," Dr. Jang Jin Yoo, Research Fellow and the head researcher of the study at LG Display said.

Reaction time is the time it takes for the user to recognize the input signal on the screen and then react to it by clicking their mouse or keyboard. Because a shorter reaction time increases the player’s chances of winning, it is widely considered one of the most important factors when choosing a display.

LG Display has now set its sights on developing game-changing displays that bring the improved immersion gamers want. With bendable display being proved as the ideal gaming monitor, LG is developing a Bendable OLED display that leverages its flexible nature to safely bend from curved to straight on command while maintaining picture quality.

LG Display is also developing gaming-exclusive OLED panels with unique and distinctive form factors which shift between curved and flat states, and plans to collaborate with major global gaming brands.