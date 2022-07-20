WhatsApp to add new avatars section - Facebook makes its job easy

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp will be integrating Facebook’s avatar profile into the instant messaging app in an impending update. The Meta Platforms app was already working on adding support for the avatars during video calls. Now, we get to see more progress on the development of the feature.

According to the recent post by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), WhatsApp is adding a dedicated avatars section to the settings menu. And as predicted, the avatars will be ported from Facebook's own settings. In the screenshot below, the settings menu shows a button to allow users to create their avatars. This would most likely redirect to the main avatar settings page and would help create the avatar for all the other applications too. We’ve got a guide to help you with that too.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The screenshot has been captured from the beta version of the Android app. Since the feature is in early development, we may not see it coming anytime soon. Also, the beta testing has not expanded so far to a larger number of developers. The avatars feature will also make its way to the iOS app as well. We would have to wait to see if it arrives on the desktop version or not.

Reinventing WhatsApp

WhatsApp has had some catching up to do when it came to adding features. While competing apps like Telegram have provided users with more benefits, WhatsApp has quickly turned things around with its latest updates. Introducing the avatars to WhatsApp’s ecosystem will change a few experiences on the app. For one, group calls among friends will be a fun-filled session. Once the feature launches, you can be sure to see an Accapella video trending on Reels or YouTube.

WhatsApp just made it easier for itself and users to integrate the avatars into the app. Developers need only to link the account to the WhatsApp number. Existing users who've already created their avatars don't have to take time out to set up new ones.

All of that fun above would be based on how well the feature will be executed within the app. It would be interesting to see how many users will use the feature daily. Not everyone would use the feature if the avatars don’t work well on screen. Apple’s Memoji too faced a similar problem in the initial days. To execute a good function avatar, you will need a good front-facing camera and lighting conditions too.