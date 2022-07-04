WhatsApp could be working on 'incognito' mode feature

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an 'incognito' mode within the app. The development team on the app is adding additional controls for the last seen and the online status of users. According to a post by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), the Meta-owned instant messaging app is testing out the visibility of the online status. Currently, users have the option to decide who can see their last seen status. In a future update, the app will add an option to hide the online status as well.

As seen in the screenshot, the feature is currently being tested in the iOS version. The last seen settings within the Privacy section contain these new options. It shows that you can select who can see your online status - everyone or the same as last seen.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has sort of minimised the work required in setting up the privacy feature. It’s unclear as of now if the online visibility is set to everyone by default when it launches. The feature is in its early stages of development and we may not see it for another couple of months. And while the screenshot is taken from an iPhone, this feature will make its way to Android as well as the desktop app as well.

If the settings are set to 'Nobody', it will essentially convert the feature into an 'incognito' mode for the app. This will help you browse through your texts and message someone without them knowing you're online. The downside is that you won't know if any of your contacts are online too.

A refreshing new WhatsApp experience

Many of the features that WhatsApp is working on now are already available in competing apps. And catching up to the competition doesn’t look like it’s creating a negative impact on WhatsApp. In fact, there’s been more hype and excitement for the new features.

The company is adding avatars into the app that can be used during video calls and also as stickers. Facebook allows users to create an avatar that works across its other messaging apps. Instagram and Messenger already support the avatars, with the former getting the support early this year.