WhatsApp's new feature will make it easy to rectify fat-finger errors

WhatsApp has introduced multiple new features in the last few months that helped in boosting the user experience. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging application is said to be working on a feature that will allow the users to edit the delivered text messages - way before Twitter introduces such a feature.

In a report published by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), the brand is testing a feature that will let users edit their messages even after sending them. As for the working of the features, users will be supposed first to select the particular message, then tap on the three-dot menu at the top left corner of the screen, and then hit the edit button to make changes to the text.

This is going to be a boon for most of us who unknowingly make typos while sending messages on the platform, especially to unknown people. According to the details, WhatsApp is not planning anything regarding showing the details of the edit history. One thing which we want to eagerly know at this point in time is how much time window Whatsapp will provide for editing the messages.

(Image credit: WA Beta Info)

The feature will be available for all the platforms, including Android, iOS, and desktop versions of WhatsApp. Until now, there has been no announcement related to the tentative date of the message editing feature launch. Users can enrol themselves in the beta-build program of WhatsApp to get early access to the feature.

Increasing competition and interesting features

WhatsApp is facing major competition from apps like Telegram. However, the message editing feature of the application could make it stand out from the crowd. A few days ago, WhatsApp rolled out new stickers based on the Stranger Things show for the audience.

Moreover, the platform is planning to offer more control to the users in terms of disappearing messages. Apart from that, WhatsApp could soon let the users run the application on iPads too.

WhatsApp is already one of the most used messaging applications available in the market. Expectations are that these upcoming features will help it remain in the leading position in the near future as well.