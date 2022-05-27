Apple users will soon be able to run WhatsApp on iPads too

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp may soon be launching an iPad version as well. However, this may the introduction of Multi-device 2.0, according to the latest tweet by WABetaInfo. In the latest tweet, the blog has provided a glimpse at an iPad version of the app. It’s in a landscape orientation and comes in the same interface as the iPhone app. WABetaInfo has confirmed that the app will release when the next update to Multi-Device is rolled out.

It is unclear at this point if there are any other additional features added to Multidevice 2.0. The new features will be most beneficial for iPhone and iPad users especially since the app is available only on the former. The new update to multi-device may also be part of previous reports that WhatsApp is working on a dedicated app for macOS devices.

Using the Mac Catalyst framework, developers can create iPadOS apps that can also natively run on macOS systems. Now that new screenshots have been leaked, we may actually be getting a glimpse at the work in progress.

Multi-device 2.0 will let people link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future. pic.twitter.com/Vmv8QLFFxZMay 27, 2022 See more

Multi-device was previously announced by WhatsApp and it can be considered as an upgrade to the first generation WhatsApp Desktop. Previously, users could messages and manage chats directly from a desktop PC or the browser. This year, however, the company repurposed the function to allow linking a device to the account and accessing all chats without the need to stay connected on their phone.

There were previous reports indicating that the Meta instant messaging app was testing out a companion mode too. This would allow users to register a second device to the account. However, once activated on this device, you will be logged out of the session from your primary device.

Multi-device could be announced after WWDC

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

While WWDC is only weeks away, we might see more announcements from Apple about the next updates coming to iOS, iPadOS and macOS. WhatsApp may begin rolling out the final feature to all devices after the developer’s conference is completed.

The news that WhatsApp can soon be used on an iPad as well is like music to the ears. Unlike Android users, iOS does not allow the use of WhatsApp on iPads. There have been paid apps on the store, but these are not officially developed by the company and there may be privacy concerns for many.